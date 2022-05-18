ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Several North Carolina Cities Rank Best Places To Live

By nweaver
country1037fm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople always rave about North Carolina and several North Carolina cities have made several positive lists over the last few years,...

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the whole country, and the amount of tourists that come here on vacation stands proof of that. It shouldn't come as a surprise though since North Carolina truly seems to have it all. From pristine beaches to beautiful mountain trails, lots of outdoor activities to choose from, to charming cities, friendly people, and amazing food. What else could you wish for? The prices are good, too. In fact, many say that the beaches in North Carolina are far better than the ones in Florida, and the fact that you end up paying almost half of what you would pay for the same vacation if you were to choose Florida definitely plays a role in the final decision.
neusenews.com

Cooking with Tammy Kelly: Enjoy Fresh Coastal North Carolina Shrimp!

We are a blessed bunch here in Eastern North Carolina, the Crystal Coast is just down the road and that means we are only a short distance away from fresh local seafood! Being close by also means our local markets are able to carry only the freshest seafood as well. It’s always time for sweet, salty Carteret County Shrimp. Give these recipes a try!
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

This is North Carolina’s Pizza Preference in 2022

Can’t decide which pizza to order for pizza night? I usually order a frozen pizza, but there are times when I want something fresh and delivered. I go for a classic cheese with bacon though. Pretty much every time!. It doesn’t matter if you like your pizza thin, crispy,...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful Places for a Long Weekend in North Carolina

Without a doubt, North Carolina is one of the most wonderful states in the country. That's because it has anything you could think of. From breathtaking beach to wonderful cities and mesmerising places for nature lovers, there is something for everybody. That's also why so many people love to spend their vacations here - because they can always find something new to do in North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S News World Report
WLTX.com

Nationwide baby formula scam looks to have roots in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a natural instinct nowadays: When you need something and can't find it in stores, you search online. For thousands of parents looking everywhere for baby formula, one resource is Facebook. That's where Terri Bair of Pennsylvania, and Laurel Smith of Texas, found a haven of...
POLITICS
Eater

Chef Ashleigh Shanti Pops Up Across North Carolina Before Good Hot Fish Opens This Fall

Oil droplets cascaded from the Leah & Louise fry basket as the golden brown catfish filets rose straight out of the fryer, curled and furled like the lakes the fish once swam, glistening for a brief moment before chefs Ashleigh Shanti and Greg Collier sprinkled them with flaky chunks of sea salt and tucked the fish into foil-lined boxes. Recently, the two North Carolina chefs worked side by side in Collier’s open kitchen at Camp North End during a recent Good Hot Fish pop-up event in Charlotte.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
wncw.org

The Role Of A Western North Carolina Sheriff Beyond The Badge

Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor Cory Vaillancourt, shared details of his recent story about the job of a sheriff, which talked about how much power this position comes with. Vaillancourt, a co-writer of the piece, covered a sheriff's responsibilities as stated in Chapter 162 of the NC General Statues and how one qualifies to run for the job. This conversation originally aired on May 4, 2022.
MUSIC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was reported Thursday night in South Carolina. According to USGS, the earthquake hit around 8 p.m. 3.8 miles east southeast of Elgin. The earthquake was initially reported to have a 1.2 magnitude but has since ben updated...
ENVIRONMENT
WWAY NewsChannel 3

SEC accuses North Carolina man of operating Ponzi scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a North Carolina man of operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 75 investors and using the money he gained to make mortgage payments and pay for private schools for his children. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...
CHARLOTTE, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Did Russell Fry Really Raise S.C. Gas Taxes 71%?

A mailer sent out by U.S. 7th Congressman Tom Rice claims Russell Fry raised your gas taxes by 71%. Is it true?. MyrtleBeachSC News fact checked the mailer. In fact, Rice is correct. As Majority Whip of the S.C. House, Fry did raise your gas tax by 71%. The measure was then vetoed by Governor Henry McMaster.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
kiss951.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Live Tour Is Coming To North Carolina

“The Wheel” will be rolling across America this fall. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is going on a nationwide tour with over 60 dates starting September 8th, including a stop at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte on Monday, September 19th. According to the official website, the live show is...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy