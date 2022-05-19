ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Maryland Family Has Triple Crown Dreams

By Cristina Mendez
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland family rich in the horse racing industry hopes to one day breed a Triple Crown winner.

In the 1890s, Vincent Allen said his family made their first big mark.

He said it all starts with relative Dudley Allen in Lexington, Kentucky, who held a 40-year career in the horse racing industry.

“My grandfather owned the horse and trained the horse that won the Kentucky Derby 1891, Dudley Allen,” he said.

Dudley won with jockey Isaac Murphy and thoroughbred horse Kingman.

Through the craft being passed down from generation to generation, Vincent learned the trade.

“According to the elders, I was picked for this,” Vincent said. “Since ’95, I’ve been running things.”

With decades of experience, Vincent is now trying to break the glass ceiling by breeding a foal that he hopes will eventually be a Triple Crown Winner.

“Winning that Triple Crown,” Vincent said. “That’s the main goal though. One of the main goals.”

Vincent became the owner of a 15-year-old horse about a year and a half ago who is being bred with Divining Rod in hopes of producing a horse that can sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes.

The horse’s name is Shannon Brooke.

Shannon Brooke is a retired racehorse, equestrian jumper, and fox hunter who is being kept at Willowdale Farm in Baltimore County until she conceives, Vincent said.

“Now she’s on her fourth career, which is going to give us a foal so I can win the Triple Crown,” he said.

Vincent believes his family background and personal experience through the years will make this dream a reality. A gift he hopes to continue passing down.

“I’m hoping the grandsons take to the game, to the biz, to the lifestyle, and then I can just lay back and watch and smile like they used to do to me,” Vincent said.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple Crown#Horse Breeding#Belmont Stakes#The Kentucky Derby 1891#Willowdale Farm
CBS Baltimore

How To Avoid Heat-Related Illness This Blistering Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you’re heading to Preakness Stakes, spending time outdoors, or just hanging out at home, you’re sure to feeling the blistering, unseasonable heat from this weekend’s heat wave. We’ve declared Saturday an Alert Day due to an intense combination of heat and humidity we’ll be dealing with all day. We’re talking about temperatures in the mid-90s, which will be the first time we’ve seen them soar that high since last August.  The forecast calls for an afternoon high of 95 in Baltimore, just shy of a record of 96 degrees set back in 1934. With the humidity, the heat...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Maryland reports falling blue crab population in Chesapeake Bay, tributaries

The number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries is on a downturn, according to the results of the 2022 Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey. This year’s survey estimated total crab abundance at 227 million, which is the lowest in the survey’s 33-year history, according to a news release. It is down from 282 million in 2021. The survey is compiled annually by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – May 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Warm and sunny weather returned to Maryland and fishing conditions are getting back to normal, with lighter winds and less rain this week. The shad run is winding down, but should continue until the end of May. With the warmer weather, fishing for invasive snakeheads is starting to improve in the shallow waters of Blackwater and in other river systems, along the shorelines and weed beds.
MARYLAND STATE
