As weather gets more extreme and the population booms, ERCOT and state leaders need to get a grip on reality. For three generations of one Fort Worth family, the effects of climate change are readily apparent. Christopher Gomez, 22, recalls talking to his grandmother about how their city’s typical weather has changed over their lifetimes. When his grandmother was young, she told him, the weather in Fort Worth “used to be amazing.” But now, there’s no escape from the nearly year-round heat.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO