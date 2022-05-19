South Central finishes off outright FC title

GREENWICH — The South Central baseball team put the finishing touches on the outright Firelands Conference championship with Wednesday’s rain-shortened 9-0 win over visiting Monroeville.

The Trojans — ranked No. 7 in this week’s Division IV state coaches poll — improved to 18-4 overall and 12-1 in the FC with the victory. It marks the program’s first FC title since the 2001 season.

In Wednesday’s win over the Eagles (0-26, 0-14), Eric Sanders threw five scoreless innings and allowed two base hits to Ashton Homan and Mickolas Takacs. He struck out two and walked two.

Offensively for the Trojans, Sam Seidel finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and his conference-leading eighth triple of the season. Kayden Hauler was 2 for 3 and scored twice, while Gunner Ray was 2 for 2 with an RBI and also scored twice.

Brock Hale also doubled with an RBI and Sanders singled with an RBI for South Central, which hosts Upper Scioto Valley in a Div. IV sectional championship game at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The Trojans are the top seed in the Galion district.

Monroeville 000 00 — 0 2 1

So. Central 342 0x — 9 9 0

WP: Sanders; LP: Chapman

2B: (SC) Hale; 3B (SC) Seidel

W. Reserve 16, New London 6 (sup.)

COLLINS — Wednesday’s Division III sectional semifinal between FC rivals New London and Western Reserve was suspended in the third inning.

After falling behind 6-0 in the top of the first, the Roughriders exploded for 16 runs and were still batting in the bottom of the third inning when the game was suspended because of wet field conditions.

The game will resume on Thursday. The winner advances to face top-seeded Edison a sectional title game at 5 p.m. on Friday in Milan.

Edison 6, New Riegel 1

MILAN — The Div. III No. 11-ranked Chargers improved to 18-7 with Tuesday’s non-league win over New Riegel.

Hayden Fry was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI for Edison. Clint Finnen was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Bryce Michaelis was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Brady Barker was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Ben Bates went the first four innings on the mound. He allowed one earned run on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Carson Smith worked the final three scoreless innings and scattered five hits with a strikeout and no walks.

N. Riegel 000 100 0 — 1 7 2

Edison 003 120 x — 6 12 0

WP: Bates; LP: Goshe

2B: (E) Fry 2; 3B: (E) Finnen

Port Clinton 9, W. Reserve 4

COLLINS — The Roughriders fell to 8-13 overall after the Redskins broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run fourth inning on Tuesday in non-league play.

Jude Muenz finished 2 for 4 with an RBI for the ‘Riders, while Carson Roe, Cam Hankins and Chris Buchanan each singled. Mason Kinney, Rhett Gross and Austin Harmeling each added RBIs.

Port Clinton 102 310 2 — 9 9 3

W. Reserve 011 011 0 — 4 5 2

WP: Jackson; LP: Buchanan

Old Fort 10, Monroeville 0

OLD FORT — The Stockaders scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning in a Div. IV sectional semifinal win over the Eagles on Tuesday.

For Monroeville (0-25), Ashton Homan singled and reached on a walk, while Braden Chapman, Austin Nichols and Duncan Steward each singled.

Monroeville 000 00 — 0 4 2

Old Fort 060 22 — 10 8 0

WP: Cleveland; LP: Nichols

2B: (OF) King, Miller; 3B: (OF) Clouse