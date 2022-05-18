Duke is invited to the NCAA Rowing Championships

The UNC women’s lacrosse program has punched its ticket back to the Final Four with a 8-5 comeback win on Thursday. After taking a 2-1 lead after one quarter over Stony Brook, UNC found themselves trailing 4-3 at the break. They fell behind 5-4 late in the third quarter before rallying and going on a 4-0 run to close out the game and punch their ticket to the Final Four for the 13th time in program history. Andie Aldave led the way with three goals while Taylor Moreno had 10 saves in the win. Sam Geiersbach had two goals while Caitlyn Wurzburger, Elizabeth Hillman and Brooklyn Neumen each tallied a goal. The win moved UNC to 20-0 on the year and will play Northwestern in the semifinal next Friday. The Wildcats punched their ticket by beating Syracuse on Thursday. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

