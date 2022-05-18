ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Duke is invited to the NCAA Rowing Championships

By Eren Kilic
getmoresports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke will participate in the NCAA Championships for the third straight year and fourth time in program history, as the 14th-ranked Blue Devils won an at-large bid to the 2022 regatta in Sarasota. The 2022 NCAA Rowing...

Related
The Spun

Duke Senior Is Transferring: College Basketball World Reacts

Duke basketball senior Joey Baker has entered the transfer portal, the Blue Devils program announced on Wednesday. Baker just finished his fourth season in Durham and has one year of remaining eligibility due to the 2020-21 COVID-19 season. “It has been an absolute pleasure having Joey in our program... He’s...
DURHAM, NC
Daily Mail

Tiger Woods’ dream of a fifth US PGA Championship falls short - as the 15-time major winner struggles in his third round at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods' unlikely bid to play his way into contention for a fifth US PGA Championship came to a watery end in the third round at Southern Hills. Woods only made the halfway cut with a shot to spare, courtesy of playing the final seven holes of his second round in two under, a 69 leaving the 15-time major winner 12 shots off the lead held by Will Zalatoris.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Watch: Mark Williams Dominates The Wolf Pack: NC State vs. Duke Full Game

On January 15th, 2022 the NC State Wolf Pack made the short trip to Durham to take on the Duke Blue Devils. Mike Krzyzewski's club ran away with the win, 88-73 behind a magnificent performance by Mark Williams. Williams was an unstoppable force in the paint on both sides of the court, finishing the game with 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor with 11 rebounds and a career-high 8 blocked shots in the win. Relive the 7'1" center's dominating performance against the Wolf Pack right here.
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Women’s Lacrosse heading back to Final Four

The UNC women’s lacrosse program has punched its ticket back to the Final Four with a 8-5 comeback win on Thursday. After taking a 2-1 lead after one quarter over Stony Brook, UNC found themselves trailing 4-3 at the break. They fell behind 5-4 late in the third quarter before rallying and going on a 4-0 run to close out the game and punch their ticket to the Final Four for the 13th time in program history. Andie Aldave led the way with three goals while Taylor Moreno had 10 saves in the win. Sam Geiersbach had two goals while Caitlyn Wurzburger, Elizabeth Hillman and Brooklyn Neumen each tallied a goal. The win moved UNC to 20-0 on the year and will play Northwestern in the semifinal next Friday. The Wildcats punched their ticket by beating Syracuse on Thursday. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

