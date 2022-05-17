ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

LHS football notables introduce new business to train young quarterbacks

Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Logan High School quarterback Luke Falk and former LHS head football coach Mike Favero have launched a new company poised to develop young quarterbacks through innovative training. Falk and Favero’s new endeavor, 4QBTraining, offers online training for young quarterbacks of differing skill levels as well as in-person training...

www.hjnews.com

