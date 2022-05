Until last night, drummer Matt Cameron had not ever missed a Pearl Jam concert since joining the band 24 years ago. But Cameron had to skip Thursday’s PJ show in Oakland after testing positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by a rotating cast of substitutes. As Blabbermouth points out, the show at Oakland Arena began with touring PJ member and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer behind the kit for a few songs. Bassist Jeff Ament’s longtime collaborator Richard Stuverud held down drumming duties for most of the show. And for their final song, the band turned over the sticks to a fan.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO