ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri governor OKs new US House map favoring Republicans

By Rayos Syndication User
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xkqM_0fioYUOc00
David A. Lieb - staff, AP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed new U.S. House districts into law Wednesday that are expected to shore up Republican strength in the state’s most competitive congressional district ahead of this year’s elections.

The new voting districts took effect immediately, meaning they will be place for the Aug. 2 primary. But local election authorities will have to scramble to make the behind-the-scenes changes necessary for absentee ballots to be available by next month.

Parson’s signature on the redistricting legislation capped a rocky process that revealed deep schisms between Republican leaders in the state House and Senate and some conservative GOP lawmakers, who had pushed to more aggressively gerrymander districts to the GOP’s favor. That map that ultimately passed is expected to continue Republicans’ decade-long 6-2 advantage over Democrats in the state’s congressional delegation.

“I think a 6-2 map is fair to the people of Missouri,” said Parson, a Republican. “I think a majority of legislators feel that way, and that’s the way democracy works.”

Parson had generally stayed out of the redistricting fray, unlike Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and some other chief executives who took a more active role in the once-a-decade process.

Missouri is one of the final few states to enact a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has yet to sign a redistricting plan, and court challenges have upended maps originally adopted in Florida and New York.

Redistricting could have significant political implications as Republicans attempt to wrest control of the U.S. House from Democrats in the midterm elections. In many states, parties in charge have tried to draw districts that maximize their voting strength while limiting their opponents’ opportunities for victories.

In Missouri, some conservative Republicans had wanted to split Kansas City’s Democratic-leaning voters among multiple districts to give the GOP a shot at winning seven seats. But GOP legislative leaders feared that could backfire both at the ballot box and in court — spreading Republican voters too thin and opening the state to lawsuits alleging violations of constitutional voting rights.

The map that became law is expected to continue the current political representation while boosting Republican support in the 2nd District in suburban St. Louis, held by Republican Rep. Ann Wagner. The plan strengthens the Republican vote share there by 3 percentage points over the former districts, according to an analysis by legislative staff that focused on top-of-the-ticket election results from 2016-2020.

Republican voting strength is expected to be reduced by a similar margin in the nearby 3rd District, which wraps around the St. Louis area and extends westward to central Missouri. But the GOP still holds a sizable advantage there.

Because Missouri took so long to adopt a new congressional map, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft had warned that some local election officials may not have enough time to accurately adjust everyone’s voting addresses before primary ballots must be ready for military and overseas voters on June 17. As a result, he said it’s possible that some voters could be given the wrong ballots.

Assuming that Parson would sign the redistricting legislation, Ashcroft’s office provided access last Friday to geographical shape files for the new districts so that election officials could get started on their work.

One of the areas having to make adjustments is Boone County, home of the University of Missouri and the state’s fourth largest city of Columbia. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said she already was working Wednesday on reassigning street addresses to the new districts. She expects that task to be completed by a May 24 deadline.

But “we don’t have adequate time to go through and do as much inspection work as we would like to,” Lennon said.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt looks ahead to final months in Washington

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says he has plenty to do before leaving Washington. The senator attended the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation’s Spring Fling. The foundation honored Senator Blunt for his work in providing the National Park Service resources. Senator Blunt announced last...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE POLLING: Poll finds how Missourians view a Biden/Trump presidential rematch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians would vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden if a presidential election was held today, according to an exclusive poll. Of Missouri adults who took part in the SurveyUSA polling, 49% say they strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing as President. In addition, 13% somewhat disapprove, 21% somewhat approve and 12% strongly approve. Only 4% say they were not sure if they approve or disapprove of the job Biden is doing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Mean Jean Won't Uphold Upcoming Missouri Abortion Ban?!?

The impact of a Supreme Court switcheroo will resonate in Kansas City and threatens to spark a constitutional crisis at the courthouse. Here's some of the sitch . . . Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, whose term runs through 2024, co-chairs the Addressing Disparities to Reproductive Health Advisory Committee of the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. The committee released a statement on May 5, four days after the draft became public, calling the threat of criminal sanctions for reproductive health care “an injustice.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor laments failure of transgender sports bill, ban on critical race theory

Gridlock in the Missouri Senate doomed issues that the GOP should have used its supermajority to accomplish, Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday, pointing specifically at legislation targeting transgender students and banning critical race theory in schools. In an interview with KFTKs Mark Reardon, Parson lamented that the legislature spent so much time and effort this […] The post Missouri governor laments failure of transgender sports bill, ban on critical race theory appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Five Missouri House Republicans vote against infant formula bill

Five of six Missouri Republican representatives voted against a bill that would provide emergency funding to address the shortage of infant formula in the United States. Vicky Hartzler (4th Congressional District), Blaine Luetkemeyer (3rd Congressional District), Jason Smith (8th Congressional District), Billy Long (7th Congressional District), and Sam Graves (6th Congressional District) voted against the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act.
MISSOURI STATE
KWCH.com

FF12 Fact Check: Ad challenges Kansas governor’s tax policy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In November, Kansans will vote on the state’s next governor. Election ads have already begun airing for the gubernatorial race. An ad paid for by “Get Families Back to Work,” associated with the Republican Governors Association, is making claims again Gov. Laura Kelly and her actions on tax bills over the last few years.
KANSAS STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Another Survey Seyz Eric Greitens Leading Missouri Senate Race

This time it's from a source that's marginally better than internal polling numbers . . . Here's the somewhat shocking data that offers a glimpse at Missouri's least favorite "hot date" making a comeback . . . SurveyUSA found Greitens takes 26 percent of the vote. Incumbent Attorney General Eric...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ann Wagner
Person
Chris Sununu
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri Ethics Commission, lacking members, again fails to act on complaint

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Ethics Commission this week took no action on a complaint against two western Missouri school board members accused of violating district purchasing policies. Elizabeth Ziegler, executive director of the commission, said in. that the commission couldn’t act on the Feb. 18 complaint within state...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion

Our environmental safeguards are being decimated by none other than the agency meant to protect us from pollution, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Staff from DNR met secretly with corporations and consulting firms before releasing a proposed rule that would drastically reduce oversight at coal ash dumps by allowing them to continue leaching […] The post Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Missouri Gov. Parson unsure about one-time tax credit bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he’s concerned about a one-time tax credit lawmakers passed this year. The Republican told reporters Wednesday that he doesn’t like that not all Missourians would get a tax break. The bill calls for up to a $500 nonrefundable tax credit for single workers and a maximum of $1,500 for married couples filing jointly. The refunds would go only to individuals earning less than $150,000 and couples making less than $300,000 annually. Parson says he would rather cut taxes for all Missourians. He has until mid-July to decide whether to sign or veto the bill.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#State Of Missouri#House#Ap#Senate#Gop#Democrats
Columbia Missourian

Missouri's ineffective and inefficient state legislature

By the time you read this, the Missouri legislature will be out of session. There is always the possibility to a special session and, of course, the veto session. With an annual salary of just under $40,000, plus a $121 per day rate for expenses, a rough estimate would put the actual take home pay of a state representative or senator between $52,000 and $60,000 a year.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Who will get the Missouri income tax rebates?

(AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday said he’s concerned about a one-time tax credit bill awaiting his approval. The bill lawmakers sent to Parson calls for up to a $500 nonrefundable tax credit for single workers and a maximum of $1,500 for married couples filing jointly, although the exact amount available per taxpayer is unclear and also depends on individuals’ tax liability.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
northeastnews.net

MO County Clerk: Look Up Your New District Before Election Time

With congressional voting district maps finally in place in Missouri, county clerks are working to educate voters on the changes. Every 10 years after the census is conducted, the state’s voting maps are redrawn. Brianna Lennon, county clerk in Boone County, said it is important to make sure residents...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Pregnant women, divorce law in Missouri & Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A social media post is going around social media. It says, Fact: Pregnant Missourians Can’t Get a Divorce. So on this Fact Finders, one of our viewers asked, “can a pregnant woman finalize a divorce?”. A pregnant woman can file for divorce in Missouri....
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against six school districts for reimposing mask mandates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Attorney General's office has filed six lawsuits against school districts in the St. Louis metro area for reimposing their mask mandates on school-age children. The districts involved in the lawsuit include Special School District of St. Louis, Maplewood Richmond Heights, Clayton, Ladue, Webster Groves, and Mehlville. “It is truly unbelievable The post Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against six school districts for reimposing mask mandates appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
5newsonline.com

Meet the Democratic candidates competing to be the next Arkansas governor

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas' Primary Election is coming up and voters will decide on a number of races, including the Republican and Democratic nominations for governor. Our political expert Roby Brock with Talk Business and Politics says it’s pretty cut and dry between Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Doc Washburn.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy