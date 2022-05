ABOUT

Daily news & research updates on psychology, mental health, brain research, mental conditions and more. Welcome to Psych Central. We’re so happy that you’re here and embarking on your journey of self-discovery with us. At Psych Central, we aren’t just passionate about mental health — we’re completely fascinated by it. As the experts staying up-to-date on the most recent insights that the industry has to offer, we sift through the science and provide you with only the most credible information validated by our medical review team. We use an evidence-based approach while keeping in mind that clinical research is only one piece of the puzzle. Real people are at the heart of our content, and we’re here to listen and learn from your lived experiences to make your voices heard.