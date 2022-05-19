"He Tried To Kill A President": People Are Sharing The Dangerous Situations They Narrowly Avoided, And I Have Chills

"We had a family friend who was a cop, so we drove to his house to tell him what happened, since this was before we had cell phones. He handed me a pair of his jeans for me to put on and followed us home. He went in and scoped out the house and the exterior. No sign of the guy, but sure enough, the patio door was still open as much as it could be, and there were footprints outside the door .

Even after getting the locks fixed, I still slept upstairs with my mom for quite some time after that!"

— kittywhampus72