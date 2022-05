This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Florida and especially the southern region of this state, you will see lovers of Southern cuisine on almost every street. You can also say that the people of this region can’t live without southern food. The best thing is that unlike it is not that difficult to find the authentic flavour of southern cuisine here. And this is one of the best places of your interest.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO