Tennessee State

Tennessee lands Cardinal Hayes big man Tobe Awaka, reclassification remains possible

By Adam Zagoria
zagsblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee on Tuesday landed a commitment from Tobe Awaka, the 6-foot-8 power forward from Cardinal Hayes and the NY Lightning AAU program. He committed following a visit to campus. Originally a member of the Class of 2023, Awaka could enroll for the 2022-23 season. SMU, Rhode Island, Pitt and...

www.zagsblog.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State reportedly in lead for big UNC football target?

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are off to a bit of a slow start in terms of the 2023 recruiting class. The Tar Heels have just two recruits verbally committed in the class but do have a bunch of offers out to prospects. That includes a few big prospects in the state of North Carolina and one of those players is four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers. The Rolesville, North Carolina native is ranked No. 59 nationally, No. 10 at his position, and the No. 1 player in the state per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Rogers has a total of 24...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Signs point to Jaylin Williams not returning to Arkansas

Most had assumed it was the case for several weeks. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman finally said it out loud. Jaylin Williams is likely going to keep his name in the NBA draft rather than return to Arkansas for a third season. “I think he’s been really focused on trying to make the NBA,” Musselman said. “I don’t think there’s anything other than that on his mind. Which is how his mental focus should be. If you declare for the draft, you should be all in and do everything you can to try to position yourself to get drafted as high as you...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mark Williams posted some eye-popping measurements at the draft combine

The NBA draft combine tipped off on Wednesday as 80-plus prospects competed in various on-court activities in front of scouts, coaches and executives in Chicago, Illinois. The combine features 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. Prospects on the first day had their measurements taken and participated in drills, including 3-point drills.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: Mark Williams Dominates The Wolf Pack: NC State vs. Duke Full Game

On January 15th, 2022 the NC State Wolf Pack made the short trip to Durham to take on the Duke Blue Devils. Mike Krzyzewski's club ran away with the win, 88-73 behind a magnificent performance by Mark Williams. Williams was an unstoppable force in the paint on both sides of the court, finishing the game with 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor with 11 rebounds and a career-high 8 blocked shots in the win. Relive the 7'1" center's dominating performance against the Wolf Pack right here.
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest Rutgers football offer goes out to class of 2024 athlete Jaylan Hornsby

Wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby got an offer from Rutgers football on Wednesday night, the sophomore tweeting about the news. A wide receiver at Overbook High School (Pine Hill, N.J.), Hornsby has Power Five offers from Illinois, Maryland, Michigan and Penn State in addition to Rutgers. He is currently unranked by either Rivals or 247Sports. Last season in three games played, he led Overbrook in receiving with 64.7 yards per game. He also had four total touchdowns, including a rushing touchdown (Hornsby was second on the team with 25.3 rushing yards per game). RelatedAfter Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp, P.J. Barr returns back to coaching at Rutgers Hornsby also averaged 90 all-purpose yards last season, the second-best on his team.   After a great conversation with @GregSchiano, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University! @F_Wilczynski5 @CoachShaw__ @RFootball @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/Kgbbu343X3 — Jaylan Hornsby (@856_JayHorns) May 19, 2022 Hornsby also plays basketball at Overbook, who went 21-5 last year on the hardcourt. RelatedVideo: nine-year old Yazeed Haynes, now a Rutgers football commit, was a grown man when making this tackle Rutgers has sent out a flurry of 2024 offers, most notably to several promising quarterback prospects including Daniel Kaelin and Ryan Puglisi.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football commit Timmy Hinspeter of Don Bosco Prep on his commitment

Earlier this year, Rutgers football landed a commitment from Timmy Hinspeter, a class of 2022 defensive back who has a lot to prove. Hinspeter committed to Rutgers in February as a preferred walk-on. A 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker, Lascari could play as a safety or as a linebacker at the next level or potentially a hybrid role. He had offers from Navy, Army and Fordham. Rivals ranked him as a two-star. As a senior at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Hinspeter put up some big numbers for one of the top programs in the country. He had 131 total tackles and seven sacks. The Ironmen...
RAMSEY, NJ

