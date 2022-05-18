Tennessee lands Cardinal Hayes big man Tobe Awaka, reclassification remains possible

Wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby got an offer from Rutgers football on Wednesday night, the sophomore tweeting about the news. A wide receiver at Overbook High School (Pine Hill, N.J.), Hornsby has Power Five offers from Illinois, Maryland, Michigan and Penn State in addition to Rutgers. He is currently unranked by either Rivals or 247Sports. Last season in three games played, he led Overbrook in receiving with 64.7 yards per game. He also had four total touchdowns, including a rushing touchdown (Hornsby was second on the team with 25.3 rushing yards per game). RelatedAfter Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp, P.J. Barr returns back to coaching at Rutgers Hornsby also averaged 90 all-purpose yards last season, the second-best on his team. After a great conversation with @GregSchiano, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University! @F_Wilczynski5 @CoachShaw__ @RFootball @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/Kgbbu343X3 — Jaylan Hornsby (@856_JayHorns) May 19, 2022 Hornsby also plays basketball at Overbook, who went 21-5 last year on the hardcourt. RelatedVideo: nine-year old Yazeed Haynes, now a Rutgers football commit, was a grown man when making this tackle Rutgers has sent out a flurry of 2024 offers, most notably to several promising quarterback prospects including Daniel Kaelin and Ryan Puglisi.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO