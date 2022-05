Sharon Kay Manahan, age 64, resident of Fort Scott, Kan., died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home. There was cremation. Hospice Chaplain Dennis Uchtman will speak briefly following a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Cheney Witt Chapel. Memorials are suggested to either Integrity Hospice or St. Mary’s Catholic School and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Fort Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.

