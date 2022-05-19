Reactions To "Welcome To Eden" Prove That Just One Season Is Not Enough

Related
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons
Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Hello Magazine
Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen
Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
Johnny Depp says he planned for 'Pirates of the Caribbean' character Jack Sparrow to get a 'proper goodbye' before he was kicked out of the franchise
Depp said he discovered Disney would not recast him in "Pirates" days after Amber Heard's Washington Post op-ed article was published.
General Hospital reveals major character change as longtime star battles health issues
GENERAL Hospital revealed a major character change is coming to the show this week as one of its stars battles health issues. There are often comings and goings happenings on soaps, and the latest cast switch-up involves longtime cast member Nancy Lee Grahn. Nancy, who turns 66 on Thursday, has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Megan Fox Says Her 'Brave Child' Has 'Chosen This Journey for a Reason': 'It's Hard as a Mom'
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Breaks Silence on Musk Takeover: 'I Trust His Mission to Extend the Light of Consciousness'
Dorsey, who was CEO of the company until November 2021, took to the platform to pen his thoughts on the new changes.
Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed
Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap
After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Rocks Swimsuit in New Tropical Pics
She’s definitely embracing the Hawaii lifestyle, and now “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is showing off her everyday surrounding to her Instagram followers. “Hawai’i = Home,” Vanessa Lachey declares in her latest social media post. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star also shares a snapshot of her sitting in a breathtaking area in Hawaii.
Hello Magazine
Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement
Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’
Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
My family of 3 spent $6,550 for a 2-night stay on Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and it was so worth it
From the gourmet meals and missions to the VIP perks and room with a droid, here's what the galactic experience was like — and why we'd do it again.
hotnewhiphop.com
Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
HipHopDX.com
Too $hort Says Turning Down Kanye West Beats Is One Of The 'Dumbest' Things He's Ever Done
Too $hort has worked with a score of legendary producers throughout his almost 40-year career, from Jermaine Dupri and Lil Jon to Daz Dillinger and DJ Pooh. But one big-name beatsmith he passed up the opportunity to work with was Kanye West. During a recent interview with VladTV, the Bay...
Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Claps Back At Tami Roman Over 50 Cent Drama: "Mind Your Business"
It seems Coi Leray is getting fed up with the drama. She and her father, Benzino, have not seen eye to eye for quite some time, and despite numerous attempts to mend their relationship, they keep ending up back at square one. Yesterday, 50 Cent, whose been feuding with Benzino...
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Has A Request For Elon Musk Following $44B Twitter Acquisition
Ice Cube returned from a trip to Morrison, Colorado last week where he performed at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater alongside Cypress Hill, E-40 and Too $hort for the annual 420 on the Rocks show. Now presumably back at home in Los Angeles, the N.W.A legend has turned his attention...
Calls for Marvel To Replace Chris Pratt Spark Debate on Christianity
While Pratt has never publicly expressed his views on sexuality, his links to a church that has been accused of supporting conversion therapy and being anti-LGBTQ have made him a target for online criticism.
Popculture
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together
Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0