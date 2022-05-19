ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reactions To "Welcome To Eden" Prove That Just One Season Is Not Enough

By Stan Shunpike
 3 days ago

What would you do if you got a text from an unknown number inviting you for an exclusive party on an island? Well, that's how the story of Netflix's latest thriller from Spain, Welcome to Eden , kicks off. The protagonists are all hedonistic young adults who after getting the text romp off to a secluded island (sort of like Squid Game ) that's the cradle of a secret society called Eden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzT9N_0fimtBGa00

On the island, only five of the multifarious partygoers are selected to join the society (while others vanish mysteriously). These five would have to grapple with mysterious scenarios and unanswered questions, and endeavor to escape the island.

Netflix

Let's take a look at what viewers are saying about this new thriller from Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N09Tp_0fimtBGa00
Netflix

1. Simple praise for an exquisite show.

Welcome to Eden on Netflix is so good

@BadKristy 03:49 PM - 07 May 2022

2. The show is being showered with exaltations.

Welcome to Eden is the best thing I’ve watched on Netflix in so long

@allthingstoney 03:00 PM - 07 May 2022

3. The first episode does a great job of piquing our curiosity.

Me after watching the first episode of “Welcome to Eden”:

@afrocentrixx 01:54 AM - 08 May 2022

4. The show has paid as much attention to LGBTQ representation as it paid to its gripping story.

Maika from the new Spanish thriller "Welcome to Eden" is one of the best trans characters I've ever seen in live-action media. Highly recommend the show.

@BobbyLSinger 09:11 PM - 08 May 2022

5.

watching welcome to eden for the plotthe plot:

@etiennelecomte_ 07:57 PM - 09 May 2022

6.

So I just started watching that new Netflix show Welcome to Eden and Belinda from Cheetah Girls 2 is on it! And she’s all grown up 🥹 #WelcomeToEden

@yngdggrdckxo 03:47 AM - 08 May 2022

7. Please start watching the show only if you have the time to binge watch.

I didn’t even notice welcome to Eden was a serious till I clicked on it. I got glued till I finished 8 episodes at go. It’s that good. I Recommend

@kike_lomoa 12:20 AM - 10 May 2022

8. Netflix, you better not cancel this series.

WATCHED THE EPISODES OF “WELCOME TO EDEN” BACK TO BACK AND OMFG THAT WAS SO GOOD, BRU SUCH A DAMN CLIFFHANGER THO AND KNOWING FUCKING NETFLIX THEY’RE GONNA CANCEL IT

@legacies1018 05:38 AM - 08 May 2022

9.

This show welcome to Eden is giving me anxiety omfggggg😩😩

@alexisduree 09:05 PM - 08 May 2022

10. Lots of unanswered questions.

Welcome to Eden is so good. I’m curious to know how Zoa will save Gabi,how will Africa get out of the elevator,will Charlys come back for Mayka? Who stabbed Erick? How did Isaac get on the island? Damn. I hope netflix renews season 2 asap.

@Jessica30924587 10:22 AM - 08 May 2022

11. People are already thirsting for the next season.

Highly recommend Welcome to Eden on Netflix, but I’m super annoyed that they’ve left me hanging like this. Season 2 better hurry up and get here ASAP!!! #Netflix #WelcomeToEden

@fearless_617 01:50 AM - 08 May 2022

12. A sentiment that is not so uncommon.

Okay well, Welcome to Eden is one of the best shows I’ve seen in awhile.

@innaig_nayr 05:13 PM - 07 May 2022

13. Seems almost everyone binge-watched the show.

I watched all of Welcome to Eden yesterday evening and I still can’t stop thinking about that ending. I need more.

@sprnaturxl 01:54 AM - 08 May 2022

14. Creativity in the compliments, too.

welcome to eden is like the wilds and the 100 had a baby 😭

@jordynbtw 10:20 PM - 06 May 2022

15. This show surely is addictive.

I finished welcome to Eden within 1 day and I'm rewatching it again😭

@ebonyyy22 07:42 PM - 08 May 2022

16. Fans of Belinda Peregrín are getting an extra treat from this show.

Watching Welcome to Eden and I can’t believe I didn’t recognize Belinda until she started singing 😅

@WildheartASMR 03:02 PM - 07 May 2022

17. What would you do, fellas?

Watching welcome to Eden and if some random WhatsApp number ever texted me about a trip to go on an island I would just… not go??? I mean how dumb can one be come ON

@notmorganalexis 04:16 AM - 10 May 2022

18. Those who have such people in their lives are quite lucky.

watching “welcome to eden” and i’m happy i have people in my life that would notice if I went missing

@god_advanced 06:16 PM - 06 May 2022

19. The show has a glittering cast.

welcome to eden is such a great show and the cast just pretty so yeah

@MayFor3ver 04:58 AM - 09 May 2022

20. The best scene for many.

On that show Welcome To Eden on what episode does Zoa and Bel lay on top of each other on the beach sand and kiss each other? #WelcomeToEden #Netflix

@celtics8402 07:35 PM - 07 May 2022

