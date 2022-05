The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday inside the Polk County Government Center. The Board heard from Assistant Environmental Services Administrator Jacob Snyder for an Aquatic Invasive Species Project Request and a Resolution Interim Permit for Knife River Materials. They also heard from Property Records Director Michelle Cote on a resolution to approve an application by Todd Ranz for Repurchase of Forfeited Lands in the Townsite of Fertile and an application to approve the Annual Liquor License for LakeView Resort, Inc., Snow Sled Bar and Grill/Deonne Maygra, and One N’ Only of Euclid, Inc. as well as County Administrator Chuck Whiting, who came forward with a Contractor Request from Diversified Contractors about the Red River Juvenile Detention Facility and to fill two positions at the Polk County Landfill Complex. They also heard from Social Services Director Karen Warmack and Finance Director Ron Denison.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO