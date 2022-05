By the time you're reading this, Bend's first mayor to be directly elected in nearly a century will have cast her last votes at her final city council meeting, and likely, Bend will have a new mayor. Sally Russell announced earlier this month that she would be stepping down following the May 18 council meeting, citing exhaustion as the reason for leaving the post before her term expires around the end of this year. Just before this issue went to press, Councilor Rita Schenkelberg (they/them), also announced their resignation, saying that both vitriolic public opinion about them, and time constraints in managing a job and public office, necessitated the departure.

BEND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO