The Cathcart Group, a Charlottesville-based real estate developer, is building a 255-unit apartment community in Suffolk planned to open in 2023. The Gallery at Godwin will be on nine acres at 3061 Godwin Blvd. in Suffolk and will have one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $1,200 to $1,900. The complex will also have 15,967 square feet of retail space and will be near the Publix grocery store coming to Suffolk and Sentara Obici Hospital.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO