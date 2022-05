CORPUS CHRISTI - Weslaco scored six unanswered runs late in the game to beat Austin Bowie 6-3 in the opening game of their three game Texas Class 6A Regional Semifinal softball playoff series on Friday. Game 2 is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cabinass Softball Complex. If necessary, Game 3 ...

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO