The Washington County Department of Human Services has announced they will help fund Akron Swimming Pool passes for those eligible this summer. Applicants must be residents of Washington County and low-income families who make less than $75,000 per year. Passes will be available for children only; adults will not be eligible. The Akron Pool is scheduled to open June 5 and passes will be ready June 6.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO