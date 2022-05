OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to reports of a car hitting a house during rush hour Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene near 102nd and Blondo streets around 6:55 a.m. They found two vehicles involved in the crash. One of them ended up in some bushes against the side of a house, and the other spun and ended up partially off the road.

OMAHA, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO