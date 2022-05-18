Disney+ Sets Elton John Documentary ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 4 of Barry, “all the sauces.”]. HBO‘s award-winning dramedy Barry is bleaker than ever in Season 3, but the series is also hitting some of its highest comedy notes yet. A lot of that is thanks to the persistent hopefulness and sweet optimism of Chechen mobster NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan). The fan-favorite character — who was too funny to be killed off in the pilot episode as planned — continually charms viewers with his hilarious pop culture references (“Well, you know what Sonny and Cher would say, that’s on you, babe”) and his endearing attitude toward sometimes-pal and assassin Barry (star and creator Bill Hader). “It’s always really refreshing to play a character who’s so excited about life,” Carrigan says. “When I’m playing Hank, I just feel so energized, and I want to continue playing him forever. Especially this season, I really get to explore more of him and I’m just very grateful.”

