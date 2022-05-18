ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ Sets Elton John Documentary ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’

By Meaghan Darwish
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ is gearing up to shine a spotlight on iconic performer Elton John in its latest Disney Original Documentary, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and The Years that Mad His Legend. From R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the documentary serves as the official feature on...

www.tvinsider.com

tvinsider.com

‘Baymax!’ Trailer: Lovable Robot Returns in Disney+ Animated Series

Baymax is back! Disney+ debuted the Baymax! trailer on Friday, May 20. And it’s filled with funny Baymax one-liners delivered in the bot’s lovable monotone voice. The Disney+ original series debuts June 29. In Baymax!, Big Hero 6 characters Baymax, Hiro, and Cass return to the fantastical city...
tvinsider.com

‘Barry’s NoHo Hank, Anthony Carrigan, on His Fan-Fave Mobster & What’s Ahead

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 4 of Barry, “all the sauces.”]. HBO‘s award-winning dramedy Barry is bleaker than ever in Season 3, but the series is also hitting some of its highest comedy notes yet. A lot of that is thanks to the persistent hopefulness and sweet optimism of Chechen mobster NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan). The fan-favorite character — who was too funny to be killed off in the pilot episode as planned — continually charms viewers with his hilarious pop culture references (“Well, you know what Sonny and Cher would say, that’s on you, babe”) and his endearing attitude toward sometimes-pal and assassin Barry (star and creator Bill Hader). “It’s always really refreshing to play a character who’s so excited about life,” Carrigan says. “When I’m playing Hank, I just feel so energized, and I want to continue playing him forever. Especially this season, I really get to explore more of him and I’m just very grateful.”
tvinsider.com

The Protean Genius of George Carlin, Oscar Winners in ‘Night Sky,’ All-Star ‘Drag Race,’ Shakespeare in the Park, Elon Musk

HBO presents a two-part appreciation of the influential comedian George Carlin, a man of and ahead of his times. Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons are the reason to watch the offbeat sci-fi drama Night Sky. An all-star season of RuPaul’s Drag Race features a cast of former winners. Great Performances goes to Central Park for a Harlem-set twist on Shakespeare. FX’s The New York Times Presents series takes a hard look at Elon Musk’s controversial advocacy of self-driving technology.
tvinsider.com

‘House’ Ended a Decade Ago: 10 Stars Who Had Guest Turns

Aside from Hugh Laurie in the title role, the Fox medical drama House had a cast stacked with talent. Jesse Spencer, Omar Epps, and Jennifer Morrison ranked among the original series regulars, and Olivia Wilde, Kal Penn, and Amber Tamblyn joined the call sheet in later seasons before the show finished its eight-season run on May 21, 2012.
tvinsider.com

‘This Is Us’ Series Finale First Look: The Pearsons Celebrate Rebecca’s Life (PHOTOS)

This Is Us is signing off with one last nod to themselves and viewers in the show’s series finale installment titled, “Us.”. Ahead of what’s sure to be an emotional installment, NBC has unveiled several first-look photos featuring the Big 3 — Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K Brown) — and the rest of the Pearson clan come together to honor matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore). Collectively, they’re celebrating her life at her funeral service which finds the family reunited at the Pearson cabin and compound.
tvinsider.com

‘Glee’ to Return to Streaming on Disney+ & Hulu This Summer

Get ready Gleeks because everyone’s favorite musical comedy series Glee is returning to streaming, this time on Disney+ and Hulu. The former Fox hit is joining the streamers’ libraries beginning Wednesday, June 1, just in time for a summer binge. The beloved show from co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy will be available for viewing as part of the platforms’ LGBTQIA+ Pride Month celebrations.
tvinsider.com

‘Love, Victor’ Season 3 Trailer: Who Will Victor Choose? (VIDEO)

The final season of Love, Victor is right around the corner. Ahead of its release, Hulu debuted a trailer. And it’s a continuation of the show’s longstanding representation for LGBTQIA+ youth. The Love, Victor Season 2 finale ended with a major cliffhanger, just like Season 1. In the...
tvinsider.com

Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff to Star In Ava DuVernay Romantic Drama

Ava DuVernay has signed a three-year script-to-series deal with Starz for a romantic drama series starring Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead) and Joshua Jackson (When They See Us). The news was announced on Thursday during the network’s first-ever #TakeTheLead Summit, where DuVernay, Ridloff, and Jackson shared details about the upcoming...
tvinsider.com

‘Heartstopper’: Netflix Renews LGBTQ+ Drama for Seasons 2 and 3

The breakout Netflix romantic dramedy series Heartstopper will return for at least two more seasons, the streamer announced on Friday. Produced by See-Saw Films and based on the webcomic and graphic novel by series creator Alice Oseman, the LGBTQ+-themed drama has been a big hit for Netflix, ranking in the top 10 most-watched lists in 54 countries. In addition, since debuting in April, the weekly book sales of Oseman’s novels have increased 1700% in the U.S. — Volume 1 is currently the number one YA fiction book in the U.S. and featured on the New York Times bestseller list.
tvinsider.com

‘Twisted Metal’: Neve Campbell Joins Peacock Series in Recurring Role

Peacock‘s live-action adaption of the Twisted Metal video game is getting increasingly star-studded. Neve Campbell has been cast in a recurring role, the streaming platform announced Friday, May 20. She joins previously announced stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church. Campbell (Scream, The Lincoln Lawyer) will play...
tvinsider.com

FOX Finales Sneak Peek: ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ & More

“How on Earth does Homer support his family as well as he does?” asks co-executive producer Tim Long. That excellent question gets explored tonight as Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) attempts to school Bart (Nancy Cartwright) on the value of money. Also, Music Man Hugh Jackman guest stars as a magical janitor—who sings with ex–Secretary of Labor Robert Reich about economic disparity!
tvinsider.com

‘The Real World’ Turns 30: See Headline-Making Moments From the MTV Show

What happens when people stop being polite and start getting real? Reality TV drama that is groundbreaking, eye-opening, and often uncomfortable. MTV’s The Real World became a cultural phenomenon when it launched 30 years ago, on May 21, 1992. And viewers watched transfixed as various housemates navigated love and independence on the show, while contending with illness, addiction, bigotry, and violence.
