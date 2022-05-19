ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sizzling weekend, with chance for pop-up storms

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the weekend will be hot, but there is a chance for a pop-up thunderstorm and a few showers.

FORECAST :

THURSDAY: Early steady rain that lasts into the morning rush. Cooler, then clouds break for some sun. Highs around 65. Lows around 56.

FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds - Warmer. Highs around 83. Lows around 63.

SATURDAY: Stay heat smart! Sun and clouds. Hot and moderately humid. Highs around 93 degrees. Chance for a pop-up thunderstorm.  Lows around 69.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs around 90 degrees. A few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows around 63.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, with a few scattered showers possible. Highs around 72. Lows around 55.

News 12

Temps cool down to start the week, chances for rain to end the week

Temperatures are cooling down from the weekend heat with the chance for showers beginning Thursday. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says Tuesday will start with morning clouds followed by some afternoon sun. Highs will be near 68 degrees. Wednesday will start off partly sunny before becoming mostly...
News 12

Hudson Valley to see mild temperatures for new workweek

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says the workweek ahead for Hudson Valley will see milder temperatures after a summer-like weekend. MONDAY: Mixed sun and clouds. Much cooler. High 70-75 MON NIGHT: Chance of a shower. Low 50-55. TUESDAY; Early clouds then more sun. High 65-70 WEDNESDAY: Sun giving way...
News 12

Teen charged in deadly stabbing of Fairfield Prep student released on $2 million bond

Raul "Lito" Valle, the 16-year-old Milford resident accused in the stabbing death of Fairfield Prep student Jimmy McGrath, has been released from custody after posting $2 million bond. Valle, a student at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull, walked out of the Milford courthouse with his father's arm protectively around him. He, his family members and his attorney had no comment as they left.
News 12

Officials: Body of 15-year-old boy found at Great Notch Reservoir

The body of a 15-year-old boy who disappeared at Great Notch Reservoir was found, according to the mayor of Woodland Park. Police and Mayor Keith Kazmark say the teen went into the water but did not come out. A search was suspended Saturday due to darkness. Officials say the body...
News 12

Runner collapses, dies in Brooklyn half marathon

A person running the Brooklyn Half Marathon collapsed and died Saturday morning, New York City's fire department spokesperson said. Spokesperson Frank Dwyer said the runner was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. Other details, including what caused the runner to collapse, were unavailable as of midday Saturday. Dwyer...
News 12

Possible drowning under investigation in Woodland Park

Police in Passaic County are investigating a possible drowning. They say someone went into the water at the Great Notch Reservoir in Woodland Park on Saturday but did not come back to the surface. Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmar told News 12 New Jersey the active investigation involved the potential...
