Sizzling weekend, with chance for pop-up storms
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the weekend will be hot, but there is a chance for a pop-up thunderstorm and a few showers.
FORECAST :
THURSDAY: Early steady rain that lasts into the morning rush. Cooler, then clouds break for some sun. Highs around 65. Lows around 56.
FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds - Warmer. Highs around 83. Lows around 63.
SATURDAY: Stay heat smart! Sun and clouds. Hot and moderately humid. Highs around 93 degrees. Chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. Lows around 69.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs around 90 degrees. A few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows around 63.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, with a few scattered showers possible. Highs around 72. Lows around 55.
