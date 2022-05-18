Pennsylvania's Democratic progressives and establishment face off

Pennsylvania's Democratic progressives and party establishment candidates both secured wins in Tuesday's primaries.

What's happening: The seesaw battle within the party continues, though most incumbents fended off challengers in the few hotly contested races.

Democratic candidates backed by progressive groups, like Reclaim Philadelphia , failed to pry seats from some longtime candidates.

Congressional 3rd District: Incumbent Dwight Evans cruised to victory over challengers Alexandra Hunt, a millennial progressive, and union organizer Michael Cogbill.

Hunt, a former stripper, drew national attention with her " Elect Hoes " slogan and garnered a massive war chest.

8th District state Senate: Longtime incumbent Anthony Williams appeared to overcome a challenge from progressive Paul Prescod, an organizer with the Democratic Socialists of America and former Philly school teacher.

Williams faced his first competitive primary in his West Philly district, which he first won in 1998 .

194th District for state rep: Tarik Khan, former president of the Pennsylvania state Nurses Association, appeared to topple incumbent Pam DeLissio .

Tarik had endorsements from both the party and progressive groups.

200th District for state rep: Progressive Chris Rabb appeared to overcome party-backed Isabella Fitzgerald.

The district was redrawn in the recent redistricting process, which pitted incumbents Rabb and Fitzgerald against one another in the same district.

182th District for state rep: Party-backed Ben Waxman, a former journalist and ex-spokesman for District Attorney Larry Krasner, bested three other candidates for the vacant seat.

He also was backed by progressive groups.

184th District for state rep: Incumbent and progressive Elizabeth Fiedler appeared to fend off a challenge from party-backed Michael Giangiordano II, a real estate professional.

10th District for state rep: Incumbent and party-backed Amen Brown appeared to beat out Cass Green, who was endorsed by progressive groups, and community radio personality Sajda Blackwell.