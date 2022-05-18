ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania's Democratic progressives and establishment face off

By Mike D'Onofrio
 4 days ago

Pennsylvania's Democratic progressives and party establishment candidates both secured wins in Tuesday's primaries.

What's happening: The seesaw battle within the party continues, though most incumbents fended off challengers in the few hotly contested races.

  • Democratic candidates backed by progressive groups, like Reclaim Philadelphia , failed to pry seats from some longtime candidates.

Congressional 3rd District: Incumbent Dwight Evans cruised to victory over challengers Alexandra Hunt, a millennial progressive, and union organizer Michael Cogbill.

  • Hunt, a former stripper, drew national attention with her " Elect Hoes " slogan and garnered a massive war chest.

8th District state Senate: Longtime incumbent Anthony Williams appeared to overcome a challenge from progressive Paul Prescod, an organizer with the Democratic Socialists of America and former Philly school teacher.

  • Williams faced his first competitive primary in his West Philly district, which he first won in 1998 .

194th District for state rep: Tarik Khan, former president of the Pennsylvania state Nurses Association, appeared to topple incumbent Pam DeLissio .

  • Tarik had endorsements from both the party and progressive groups.

200th District for state rep: Progressive Chris Rabb appeared to overcome party-backed Isabella Fitzgerald.

  • The district was redrawn in the recent redistricting process, which pitted incumbents Rabb and Fitzgerald against one another in the same district.

182th District for state rep: Party-backed Ben Waxman, a former journalist and ex-spokesman for District Attorney Larry Krasner, bested three other candidates for the vacant seat.

  • He also was backed by progressive groups.

184th District for state rep: Incumbent and progressive Elizabeth Fiedler appeared to fend off a challenge from party-backed Michael Giangiordano II, a real estate professional.

10th District for state rep: Incumbent and party-backed Amen Brown appeared to beat out Cass Green, who was endorsed by progressive groups, and community radio personality Sajda Blackwell.

Axios Philadelphia

Primary election guide: Pennsylvania's governor race

All eyes are on Pennsylvania's high-stakes governor's race, which could ultimately decide the fate of abortion rights in the state.State of play: The draft Supreme Court opinion signaling a potential reversal of Roe v. Wade was leaked just two weeks before the state's May 17 primary election.Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who has stood in the way of the Republican-dominated legislature on several issues, is term-limited. His successor will ultimately determine the political dynamics on the state level. Let's break down the candidates: Democrats It's just Josh Shapiro. Pennsylvania's attorney general since 2017 is not a novice in the political world....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

Pennsylvania's abortion rate is higher than national average

Data: Guttmacher Institute; Map: Thomas Oide and Erin Davis/AxiosPennsylvania's abortion rate is slightly higher than the national average, which has been on the decline for years.State of play: Pennsylvania — which permits abortions up to about 24 weeks of pregnancy — has seen small dips in its rate over the last several years, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The state's abortion rate is highest among women in their 20s, which mirrors national trends.Nearly half of all abortions in the state in 2020 involved white patients (14,813), with Black patients accounting for 14,177 and Hispanic patients 3,479.Roughly 85% of Pennsylvania counties...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

Gov. Tom Wolf and Dems rally for abortion rights but offer few answers

Democratic officials and abortion rights advocates rallied in Philly on Wednesday to raise alarm over the threat of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade if the leaked draft opinion holds. But beyond electing more pro-abortion rights Democrats, they had few answers about how to maintain abortion access in Pennsylvania if Republicans maintain control of the legislature and win back the governor's mansion in November. Driving the news: Gov. Tom Wolf sidestepped questions Wednesday about whether he was weighing any executive actions to maintain access to abortions after his term ends early next year. "As long as I'm in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

Pennsylvania film industry seeks statehouse boost

M. Night Shyamalan is starting to film his new thriller "Knock at the Cabin" in Philly. Adam Sandler wrapped filming in Center City and parts of Manayunk for his Netflix basketball flick "Hustle" last fall.And Pennsylvania's film industry wants to keep the big names and productions coming to town.What's happening: Industry groups and some state legislators are calling on Pennsylvania to extend its film tax credit by nearly 80%, pushing the capped limit from $70 million to $125 million.Why it matters: Film production is a money-maker in Pennsylvania, bringing in more than $3 billion in revenue since the tax credit...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia at bottom of Pennsylvania county health rankings

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosPennsylvania's healthiest counties are also among the least economically distressed.That's the main takeaway from a new county health rankings report released last week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The big picture: Across the country, people with lower incomes and people of color have more limited access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors. Factors include everything from access to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

There are nearly 1,200 fewer Black teachers in Philly than 20 years ago

Philadelphia public and charter schools, as well as the district, employed nearly 1,200 fewer Black teachers combined last school year, compared to 20 years ago, according to a Research for Action report.By the numbers: More than half of Pennsylvania's teachers of color are employed in Philadelphia County's district and charter schools, the education research organization reports.The county's teachers comprise 10% of the state's teacher workforce.Two-thirds of teachers in Philadelphia County schools are white, while Black and Hispanic students make up nearly three-quarters of the student population. Zoom out: Nearly half of schools in the state and more than one-third of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Experts concerned drop in Pennsylvania's poverty rate is misleading

Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosFewer Pennsylvania residents are living in poverty than a decade ago, according to recent census data. But experts in Philadelphia are raising concerns that the data fails to capture people's economic realities.State of play: 12% of Pennsylvania residents have incomes below the federal poverty line, according to the latest five-year estimates from the 2016–2020 American Community Survey. That's down from 13.5% reported in 2011–2015. Zoom in: Philadelphia's poverty rate — the highest in the state, at 23% — has been on the decline for a decade.To compare, surrounding counties, such as Montgomery, Chester,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

Philly's Julia R. Masterman Secondary School ranks among best in U.S.

Julia R. Masterman Secondary is not only the best public high school in Pennsylvania, but it also cracked the top ranks in the U.S., according to a new report. Driving the news: The district magnet school in North Philadelphia ranked No. 10 in the country in the 2022 Best U.S. High Schools list from U.S. News & World Report. Masterman, which was ranked 18th in the U.S. in 2021, was the only Pennsylvania school to be ranked among the top 10 in the nation in this year's list.How it works: The publication reviewed 24,000 public high school across the country...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

Axios Philadelphia

