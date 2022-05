PALM COAST, FL – May 17, 2022 – Two Waste Pros are being hailed as heroes for stopping a fire from spreading at a home in Palm Coast last week. Driver Ron Oliver and helper Jon Kippax were on their usual route Friday, May 13 when they noticed flames coming from the flowerbed of 89-year-old Doris Bryson’s home. Doris lives alone and had no idea there was a fire. Luckily, Ron and Jon were in the right place at the right time and quickly put the fire out with a fire extinguisher that is equipped on all Waste Pro trucks. As they notified Doris of the fire, a neighbor called 911 and later called the Waste Pro office to tell Ron and Jon’s manager about their amazing actions.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO