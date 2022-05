Robert Cardenas Molina was born in Edna, Texas on September 25, 1927. After a lengthy illness, Robert entered Heaven’s gates on May 15, 2022 welcomed by his loving wife of 66 years, Rosey Molina; father and mother, Robert Molina Sr. and Victoria Molina; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Onesimo and Cecilia Abrego,...