Missouri State to End All COVID-19 Policies for Students

9:05 a.m. UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Laclede County until 9:45 a.m. Parts of Pulaski, Camden, Maries and Miller Counties are also included in the warning. The storms are located along a line from near Osage Beach to west of Crocker to nine miles west of Fort Leonard Wood, moving northeast at 50 miles per hour. 60 mile per hour winds and quarter size hail are possible in the Waynesville and St. Robert areas, Richland, Dixon, Camdenton, Osage Beach and along Lake of the Ozarks. In addition, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for eastern Wright County and northwestern Texas County until 9:30 a.m. with quarter size hail and 60 mile per hour winds the biggest threats.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO