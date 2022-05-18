ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri State to End All COVID-19 Policies for Students

By Logan Weber
933kwto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than two years, Missouri State University has announced they will be ending all COVID-19 requirements and policies for its student body. In a statement, President Clif Smart...

933kwto.com

Comments / 0

Related
933kwto.com

Severe Thunderstorms Sweep Across the Ozarks Thursday Afternoon

3:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been cancelled for all but our far eastern counties in the Ozarks. Camden, Laclede, Wright, Douglas, Ozark and Howell Counties remain under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m., but the severe weather threat has ended for the rest of the Ozarks. 3:24 p.m....
MISSOURI STATE
933kwto.com

Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Southwest Missouri Thursday Morning

9:05 a.m. UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Laclede County until 9:45 a.m. Parts of Pulaski, Camden, Maries and Miller Counties are also included in the warning. The storms are located along a line from near Osage Beach to west of Crocker to nine miles west of Fort Leonard Wood, moving northeast at 50 miles per hour. 60 mile per hour winds and quarter size hail are possible in the Waynesville and St. Robert areas, Richland, Dixon, Camdenton, Osage Beach and along Lake of the Ozarks. In addition, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for eastern Wright County and northwestern Texas County until 9:30 a.m. with quarter size hail and 60 mile per hour winds the biggest threats.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy