Emergency Sewer Repair on Campbell

A strong storm touched off a tornado warning and took out power to hundreds of rural cooperative members in south-central Missouri on Thursday afternoon.
The post First responders checking southern Phelps County for storm damage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A strong storm touched off a tornado warning and took out power to hundreds of rural cooperative members in south-central Missouri on Thursday afternoon.
The post Storm blows roof off Phelps County business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a pickup crash in the Sarcoxie area on Tiger Road, south of Beech Road, alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Newton County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH LOCATION, TIGER ROAD, SOUTH OF BEECH. On the...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Late Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. reports of a structure fire on CL-192 just north of Hyacinth alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Mutual aid agencies included: Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire and Duenweg Fire. On...
A strong storm touched off a tornado warning and took out power to hundreds of rural cooperative members in south-central Missouri on Thursday afternoon.
The post Storm knocks out power to hundreds in Phelps County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Storm damage is being cleaned up in and around Rolla yesterday after yesterday’s severe thunderstorm. The roof partially collapsed on the Stuckeys on I-44 but no one was hurt. There also reports of a home and barns being damaged. Emergency crews had to do several water rescues and there were widespread power outages.
Authorities say a high speed chase that started in Springfield ended with a man in custody in St. Clair County. According to reports, the chase began around 11 a.m. Monday after police approached a man in Springfield, who then fled the scene in a white Ford pickup. Deputies then pursued...
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 7:45 a.m. on Friday morning a semi truck hauling a trailer with salvage materials overturned on the west bound ramp to I-44 from MO-43. Joplin Police responded to secure the area. The ramp is currently closed as M&M Wrecker work to clear the debris and upright the trailer.
One person was seriously injured, following a crash involving four vehicles on I-44 Friday morning.
The post One person with serious injuries, following Pulaski County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A southeast Missouri man suffers serious injuries in a Pulaski County crash involving his Volkswagon Beetle and three semis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Colenan Kirn, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was driving on I-44 near St. Robert, late Friday morning, when he was rear-ended by a semi. The patrol reports the impact forced Kirn’s car into the rear of a second semi, while the first semi continued on, striking the towed unit of a third semi.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield restaurant just brought a new server onboard, but it’s not a person. Archie’s Italian Eatery has a robot that helps deliver food. The owner, Archie Donoho, said the robot helps the servers out during a worker shortage. “They can stay in their section, take care of their guests, get everything […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Kum & Go convenience store in Springfield, Missouri was out of regular unleaded gasoline Friday evening. The Kum & Go on East Division Street and Packer Road (2963 E. Division St.) had signs posted on pumps that said, “Until further notice, we are out of unleaded/87 octane gas. Sorry for the […]
Two Missouri residents were involved in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Searcy County, resulting in the death of the passenger and injuries to the driver. Seventy-eight-year-old Norma Stout of Crane was pronounced dead, and 73-year-old Robert Frey of Marionville was transported to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According...
NEAR COLLINS, Mo. — A man who Greene County’s Fugitive Task Force was actively searching for was taken into custody after a chase Monday afternoon. A sergeant with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested had several felony warrants out against him and is well-known to deputies. According to Sergeant Ben […]
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters expect a teenager to be okay after a nearby lightning strike shocked him Thursday outside a home in Battlefield. It happened at 5100 Block S. Briarwood Crossing Court around midday. The lightning strike hit a puddle of water. Investigators say the teenager did not take...
MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Crane, Mo., died in a rollover crash in northern Arkansas. Norma Stout, 78, died in the crash. The crash happened Friday on U.S. 65 in Searcy County. Investigators say a pickup veered out of control, hitting a power pole. The impact flipped the truck.
(KTTS News) — A woman from Ozark charged with causing the crash that killed a Drury University student has appeared in Greene County court. KY3 says Marjorie Dewitt, 55, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Mercedes Luna. Authorities say...
UPDATE– One person is in critical condition and one is in stable condition. KOLR10 will continue to update as more information becomes available. The cause of the fire is still unknown. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning. Several units responded to a home located at 1336 […]
NEVADA, Mo. - A 38-year-old Lindsborg woman with multiple active warrants in Kansas is in custody in connection to a theft case in Deerfield, Missouri located in southwestern Missouri on U.S. Highway 54 between Nevada, Mo., and Fort Scott, Kan. On May 4, Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputies took a report...
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - A man riding a lawnmower suffered serious injuries after being struck by an SUV near Shell Knob. Troopers say the crash happened at State Highway 39 on Friday around 6 p.m. Investigators say the impact of the collision threw the man from the lawnmower.
Comments / 0