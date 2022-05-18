ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Emergency Sewer Repair on Campbell

By Jeff Boggs
933kwto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews are making emergency repairs to the sewer at a...

933kwto.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup flips into creek outside of Sarcoxie, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a pickup crash in the Sarcoxie area on Tiger Road, south of Beech Road, alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Newton County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH LOCATION, TIGER ROAD, SOUTH OF BEECH.  On the...
SARCOXIE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Springfield, MO
Traffic
City
Campbell, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
kwos.com

Thunderstorms clobber Rolla, Phelps County

Storm damage is being cleaned up in and around Rolla yesterday after yesterday’s severe thunderstorm. The roof partially collapsed on the Stuckeys on I-44 but no one was hurt. There also reports of a home and barns being damaged. Emergency crews had to do several water rescues and there were widespread power outages.
ROLLA, MO
933kwto.com

High-Speed Chase Spans Three Counties, Ends with Fugitive Arrest

Authorities say a high speed chase that started in Springfield ended with a man in custody in St. Clair County. According to reports, the chase began around 11 a.m. Monday after police approached a man in Springfield, who then fled the scene in a white Ford pickup. Deputies then pursued...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Emergency Sewer Repair
kjluradio.com

Cape Girardeau man seriously injured in multi-semi crash in Pulaski County

A southeast Missouri man suffers serious injuries in a Pulaski County crash involving his Volkswagon Beetle and three semis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Colenan Kirn, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was driving on I-44 near St. Robert, late Friday morning, when he was rear-ended by a semi. The patrol reports the impact forced Kirn’s car into the rear of a second semi, while the first semi continued on, striking the towed unit of a third semi.
KOLR10 News

Springfield restaurant finds unique solution to worker shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield restaurant just brought a new server onboard, but it’s not a person. Archie’s Italian Eatery has a robot that helps deliver food. The owner, Archie Donoho, said the robot helps the servers out during a worker shortage. “They can stay in their section, take care of their guests, get everything […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KTLO

Missouri woman killed, man injured in 1-vehicle Searcy County accident

Two Missouri residents were involved in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Searcy County, resulting in the death of the passenger and injuries to the driver. Seventy-eight-year-old Norma Stout of Crane was pronounced dead, and 73-year-old Robert Frey of Marionville was transported to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According...
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Teenager shocked by nearby lightning strike in Greene County

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters expect a teenager to be okay after a nearby lightning strike shocked him Thursday outside a home in Battlefield. It happened at 5100 Block S. Briarwood Crossing Court around midday. The lightning strike hit a puddle of water. Investigators say the teenager did not take...
BATTLEFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crane, Mo. woman dies in crash in northern Arkansas

MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Crane, Mo., died in a rollover crash in northern Arkansas. Norma Stout, 78, died in the crash. The crash happened Friday on U.S. 65 in Searcy County. Investigators say a pickup veered out of control, hitting a power pole. The impact flipped the truck.
CRANE, MO
ksgf.com

Ozark Woman In Court In Death Of Mercedes Luna

(KTTS News) — A woman from Ozark charged with causing the crash that killed a Drury University student has appeared in Greene County court. KY3 says Marjorie Dewitt, 55, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Mercedes Luna. Authorities say...
OZARK, MO
JC Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kan. woman jailed for alleged theft in Missouri

NEVADA, Mo. - A 38-year-old Lindsborg woman with multiple active warrants in Kansas is in custody in connection to a theft case in Deerfield, Missouri located in southwestern Missouri on U.S. Highway 54 between Nevada, Mo., and Fort Scott, Kan. On May 4, Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputies took a report...
NEVADA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy