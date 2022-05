If Texas is the state with the richest folk songwriting history, the Kerrville Folk Festival could be considered the beating heart of that tradition. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the 18-day marathon of a gathering kicks off May 26 at the Quiet Valley Ranch: a 50-acre spread 9 miles southwest of the city of Kerrville. While the historic campout takes place about 100 miles from Austin, it's remained an essential Austin experience for a half-century.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO