SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) says a 10-year-old girl that had been reported missing Saturday has been found safe. SAPD put out a call around 1:13 p.m. May 21 asking for the public's help in finding 10-year-old Haley Nevaeh Preciado, who had been last seen in the 100 block of Albert Street in northwest San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO