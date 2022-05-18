Wham Cam: White and brown rice?

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE FACTORY. The Home and Backyard Giveaway begins on Saturday, May 28th! Jackie Lewandoski visits Corey Fangio of The Factory to get a glimpse of the prize package. One lucky winner will have a chance to win four Adirondack poly chairs, one poly glider and a firepit! Watch Home and Backyard for your clues! Official Home and Backyard Giveaway rules will be available on wnep.com.
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Spring is at its peak and the Mother Nature's finest display is out for all to enjoy. Paul Epsom takes us on a spring floral tour. Check out all the colors and varieties of spring plants in his "backyard."
JIM THORPE, Pa. — There's cause for celebration this weekend in Jim Thorpe. After a few years off, the Jim Thorpe Birthday Festival is back on. "We heard and read about it. We are anxious about tomorrow and all the activities," said David & Linda Fetterman, Reading. Considered one...
No matter how old you are, when you walk through the doors of Ballyhoo in West Pittston you become a kid again! Ballyhoo is an incredible old fashioned ice cream parlor and penny candy shop. Home & Backyard visited to check out this one of a kind experience. Co-owner Valerie Schultz treated us to two special ice cream creations, The Broadway which is an old fashioned egg cream with a scoop of coffee ice cream and the Krakatoa Sundae complete with Cotton Candy smoke!
DURYEA, Pa. — Colarusso's 2.0 offers fantastic Colarusso family cuisine that folks have been enjoying for decades with an added Zambetti family touch. When Home and Backyard visited this lovely establishment, they prepared their traditional family recipe for Chicken Saltimbocca. Their menu offers a full array of classic Italian dishes with their unique family's spin. Pastas and pizzas are crafted and prepared freshly in-house.
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- With the summer months approaching and COVID numbers on the rise, there are some things you can do to ‘COVID proof’ your home. If someone in your family tests positive, there are some things you should do to help stop the spread, according to Infectious Disease Specialist with Arnot Heath, Dr. Justin […]
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A new clothing store has opened in Williamsport, and it’s specifically for members of the LGBTQ community. There’s a new way for members of the LGBTQ community in Lycoming County to shop without judgment, the Brian Spies Boutique. “This is a safe place for people to come, get clothes for free. […]
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A fight broke out Thursday morning in Lackawanna County, sending several people to the hospital with injuries. Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Dickson City police responded to a home on Grant Court, just off Main Street, for a fight. The police chief says seven people were fighting outside the home. Police arrested two people, and several others were injured.
SOUTH GIBSON, Pa. — Driving off Route 2067 in South Gibson, you'll find a house with a free egg stand right on the road, along with many different animals roaming around. "I only had the mini pig and then a couple dogs and a cat and when we came here," Kylah Jones of South Gibson said. "We quickly accumulated turkeys, ducks, chickens, a tortoise, another dog."
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department is looking to speak with a suspect regarding a sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl. Scranton police say that on May 14 around 9:00 p.m. there was an incident at the South Side Laundromat where a 13-year-old girl was groped. Police are asking that anyone with […]
MOOSIC, Pa. — A normal workday turned into a nightmare for hundreds of employees at a food packaging facility in Moosic. This week, staff learned they will all be let go very soon. Scranton resident Edgar Williams wears his company shirt with pride. He's worked at Preferred Meals since...
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — For generations, Juliette Bridals was the cornerstone of downtown businesses in Pottsville. But the store is now moving to a place where customers can feel right at home. Owner Ivana Mercuri relocated the store to her home. "The main reason why we made this move is...
WILKES-BARRE — A woman stabbed in a grocery store parking lot Thursday afternoon described her attacker as having a “crazy” look before the attack, a criminal complaint said. The complaint also said three children with Natasha Watson yelled “Please stop” as they watched the attack and resisted...
SCRANTON, Pa. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Scranton. Officials say the wreck happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Ash Street and Roche Court. The car also struck the home's gas meter. There's no word on the...
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Investigators are searching for a cause after a late-night fire in Northumberland County. Flames broke out along the 600 block of North Franklin Street in Shamokin around 10 p.m. Friday night. A photo from a viewer shows flames shooting from the upper floors. The stretch of...
MADISON, Ohio — Some residents in Madison Township have gotten a visit from an unexpected guest. A black bear has made its way into the backyards of several homes in the area. "We advise not to approach the bear, to take your bird feeders in and keep your trash secure. If the bear becomes stuck or trapped, please contact the police department," the Madison Township Police Department advises.
This Hideout hideout has two large screened porches that let the cool mountain air flow through the house. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. This week, I offer another Hideout hideout for your consideration, namely, this Lake Ariel rustic...
A black bear was spotted in Montgomery County in Hatfield Township near Rt. 309 on Monday evening. Another black bear was captured by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on May 4 in Clifton Heights in Delaware County and relocated to a less populated area. The DelCo bear had been spotted in Montgomery and Chester Counties as well, apparently having wandered down Darby Creek.
Everyone expected gasoline prices to continue rising with Memorial Day weekend approaching but the prices posted in Endicott caused some people to do a double take. The sign at the soon-to-open Byrne Dairy & Deli on East Main Street on Thursday was displaying hard-to-believe prices of nearly 10 dollars a gallon for gas and diesel.
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The area now known as Fort Hunter was first settled in 1725 by Benjamin Chambers, who later moved west and founded Chambersburg. His brother-in-law, Samuel Hunter, acquired the property, and it became known as Hunter’s Mill. But in 1754 the French and Indian War broke out, and the British decided to establish forts along the Susquehanna River. Fort Hunter was one of them.
