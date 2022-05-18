ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Great Replacement: The Past & Disturbing Present of American Nazis

By Rebecca Watson
skepchick.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Last weekend, a man gunned down nearly a dozen people in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. The next day, Richard Dawkins encouraged his 3 million Twitter followers to read...

skepchick.org

Comments / 1

HipHopWired

White Supremacy In Faux Disguise: The History Behind “Replacement Theory” And Its Rise

The manifesto of the 18-year-old who shot 13 people at a Buffalo, New York supermarket killing ten this past weekend showed that he was heavily influenced by "replacement theory", which has become more and more prevalent in campaigns and outreach by rightwing politicians and the media. This article takes a look at what replacement theory is and its resurgence through mass shooting events targeting Black people and other ethnic groups. The post White Supremacy In Faux Disguise: The History Behind “Replacement Theory” And Its Rise appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BUFFALO, NY
Salon

CPAC Hungary, Day 1: Conservatives embrace plan for "vast right-wing conspiracy"

On Thursday morning in Budapest, the first Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to be held in Europe began with a flourish. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán delivered the opening keynote address, laying out a 12-point "open source" plan for right-wing advocates around the world to replicate the "Christian conservative success" of his nation. Hungary, said Orbán, "is the laboratory where we have come up with the antidote to progressive dominance."
POLITICS
CNN

How White 'replacement theory' evolved from elderly racists to teens online to the alleged inspiration for another racist mass homicide

(CNN) — "Replacement theory" is the product of a strategy by wealthy White nationalists to enter the mainstream. It is based on ideas -- honed over decades in the racist publications and conferences they funded -- that stayed mostly on the margins until 2014, when through a strange twist of events it crashed into the internet's biggest meme factories.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Essence

Black And Asian Law Students Want Professor Suspended For ‘S--thole’ And ‘Ingratitude’ Remarks

Amy Wax told Tucker Carlson that, “The U.S. would be ‘better off with fewer Asians,’ and that ‘Blacks’ and Asians are resentful of Western success. Last week, the National Black Law Students Association, the North American South Asian Law Students Association, and the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association banded together in a joint campaign against University of Pennsylvania Law School professor Amy Wax.
EDUCATION
Slate

What Everyday White Americans and the Buffalo Shooter Have in Common

The day before Payton Gendron drove to Buffalo to commit what has been described as a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime,” he circulated a 180-page manifesto espousing the belief that, as one news outlet put it, “the U.S. belongs to White people and all others should be eradicated by force or terror.” Gendron’s proclamation—a candid rationalization for white nationalist violence—is far from the first of its kind. And it won’t be the last.
BUFFALO, NY
