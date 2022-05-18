ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Turkey's Erdogan Links Sweden, Finland NATO Bid To Return Of 'Terrorists'

By Nevzat Devranoglu, Ali Kucukgocmen
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Sweden should not expect Turkey to approve its NATO bid without returning "terrorists", and Swedish and Finnish delegations should not come to Turkey to convince it to back their membership in the alliance. U.S. President Joe Biden and top officials from his administration...

