The Swedish Women's Hockey League (SDHL) will allow bodychecking next season, although it remains banned by the International Ice Hockey Federation for women's games. The SDHL announced on Friday that it is implementing a pilot program for the 2022-23 season, allowing certain types of hits, such as along the boards. One check that remains prohibited is a "north-south" open-ice hit.

