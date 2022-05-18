ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers Add SMU Transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel

 3 days ago

The Nebraska men’s basketball team added another experienced scorer to the Husker roster with the signing of SMU grad transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel (pronounced ban-do-mel) on Tuesday. Bandoumel, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard from Quebec City, Quebec, was a three-year starter at SMU. He started the last 64 games for the Mustangs dating...

Huskers Drop Series Opener vs. Michigan State

Nebraska threatened in the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t rally to plate the tying run, as the Huskers suffered a 4-1 loss vs. Michigan State at Hawks Field on Thursday night. With Minnesota’s 15-14 win vs. Northwestern tonight, Nebraska still has a path to the Big Ten Baseball Tournament in Omaha. The Huskers must win the next two against the Spartans and need Maryland to sweep Purdue to secure the final spot. Nebraska (21-30, 8-14 Big Ten) had one run on eight hits and an error, while the Spartans (24-28, 8-14 Big Ten) totaled four runs on 10 hits. Starter Jackson Brockett fell to 0-1 on the season, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out a pair in three innings. Shay Schanaman pitched the final six innings, surrendering an unearned run on six hits with six strikeouts. Cam Chick had a team-high two hits, while Garrett Anglim, Griffin Everitt, Colby Gomes, Leighton Banjoff, Brice Matthews and Efry Cervantes had one hit apiece.
OMAHA, NE
NSP, Partners Encourage Safe Travel This Summer

Law enforcement leaders from several agencies joined traffic safety officials to encourage safe driving across Nebraska this summer. The Nebraska State Patrol and dozens of other law enforcement agencies are participating in the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. The initiative covers the weeks surrounding Memorial Day, which marks the start of the summer driving season. “Our troopers respond to crashes across the state and unfortunately some of those involve fatalities. In many cases, a seat belt could have made the difference between life and death,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It’s gut-wrenching. It’s damaging for families. It hurts our communities, and it doesn’t have to happen.”
NEBRASKA STATE

