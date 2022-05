PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lot of people in the Philadelphia area have been waiting months for the city’s first ever Topgolf. It’s opening its doors on Friday. CBS3’s Ross DiMattei went to Somerton to check it out before the big grand opening. If you’ve never been to a Topgolf, the best part is that you don’t have to be good at golf to have a good time. And now, you don’t have to cross a bridge to New Jersey to enjoy it. “At the end of the day, you’re just here to have fun,” Mike Farley, the director of operations of Topgolf, said. “You’re...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO