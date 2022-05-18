ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Ohio Tourism Day – Adams County came to represent

Sherry Larson (People’s Defender and The Landing at Brush Creek), Representative Brian Baldridge, and Kirk Larson, also from The Landing.

By Sherry Larson

On a sunny May 11, Adams County Tourism gathered on the Ohio Statehouse lawn in Columbus with tourism agencies and venues from all over Ohio to promote positive travel experiences by partnering with people, nature, and culture. People assembled at the free and open event before the 11 a.m. starting time, collecting information and asking questions about the various destinations.

It was a colorful celebration of Ohio’s Tourism industry, encouraging attendees to plan their next Ohio vacation. The day included live entertainment, demonstrations, food trucks, interactive experiences, and attention-grabbing tourism booths.

Adams County Tourism was represented by Kirk and Sherry Larson of The Landing at Brush Creek, LLC, and Moondoggie Liveree in Manchester was staffed by owner and Buckeye Trail Supervisor Nikki Gerber. Adams County Director Tom Cross was unable to attend, but he and Holly Johnson, Adams County Economic Development Director, provided the demonstrators with information and giveaways. Gerber, animated as always, brought her full energy force going Facebook live with contests and interviews. Meanwhile, the Adams County Tourism booth drew lots of attention by speaking with bystanders about the many captivating offerings of the county. Predominantly we shared information on hiking, hunting, and history, with Serpent Mound being a hot topic. When an Ohio Tourism rep gave her opening remarks and mentioned Appalachia, someone might have yelled out, “woohoo!” To which she said, “I hear you!.” Let’s just say, “We came to represent!”

State Representative Brian Baldridge and his legislative aide, George Christy, visited the Adams County Tourism booth. Baldridge introduced himself and talked about planting season in Adams County. Christy said, “Oh my goodness, this is quite a crowd. It’s awesome!”

The Defender was able to chat with Baldridge for a few minutes and discussed the $500,000,000 Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has committed to Appalachia. Baldridge says, “We want to make sure we do the things we need. We are post-pandemic and realize that many folks can go home and work and many children can go home and learn, but not in my district because we have the challenge of broadband.” He stated, “We are trying to engage with the governor’s office to find out where this (funding) will be focused. We are excited to see what direction that is.”

Baldridge’s message to his constituents, “These are exciting times. These are dollars and commitments that can truly make a difference. Know that my voice will be stronger than ever to make sure that the commitment is followed through – that’s my job.”

Tourism is crucial for the success of Adams County. A thriving tourism business boosts the economy, creates jobs, and develops infrastructures. Four key types of tourism are sustainable, food, experimental, and wellness tourism, and Adams County has sustainable tourism – beautiful natural landscapes and protection of natural environments. The county has excellent hiking, kayaking, and photographing opportunities. These activities go hand in hand with wellness tourism which targets the enhancement of holistic, healthy living. Adams County has plenty of prospects for food/beverage and experimental tourism. The goal is a deeper connection to one’s destination.

In 1990 French journalist Joel Henry led a transformation in travel, suggesting that tourism be a unique experience “That would remain etched in the memory forever.” Adams County has the magic and beauty to leave a lasting impression. Representative Baldridge said it best when a passerby stopped at our booth to chat, “Adams County is number 1 – just look at our license plates.”

