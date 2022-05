Twitter is trending on how Tik Tok, Byte Dance, and record labels are changing the music industry with big artists chiming in. Big names such as TDE Punch, Halsey, and Florence are beginning to speak out on the impact has had on the music industry. Some of their concerns are the growing pressure from record labels to change their songs to fit the Tik Tok style and how artists feel forced to market their work to the social media platform.

