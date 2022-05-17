Graduation speakers announced as community celebrates Class of 2022

WORTON — With graduation less than a month away, Kent County High School seniors and community members have already begun celebrating.

According to a news release, this year’s graduation ceremony is set for 5 o’clock Friday evening, June 3 at Kent County High School in Worton. Like last year, the ceremony will be held outside in Trojan Stadium.

Graduation will be livestreamed and archived.

The confirmed speakers — as chosen by the Class of 2022 and approved by the Kent County Board of Education on Monday, May 9 — are Kent County High School teachers Caren Saunders and Melissa Walters.

On Thursday, May 5, Kent County High School celebrated the Class of 2022 with Decision Day. Held in the high school’s cafeteria, seniors joined together to highlight their future plans in what looks to be the start of a new annual tradition, the release states.

There was food, music and games. A table was set up for seniors to write thank you cards to teachers, a banner stretched across the wall for them to sign and a photo stand was set up for group pictures.

The community got involved in celebrating the Class of 2022 on Friday evening, May 6 in downtown Chestertown.

Organized by the Kent County High School Parent Teacher Student Association and the Downtown Chestertown Association, the monthly First Friday event focused on the honoring the Class of 2022.

Seniors’ photos were posted in windows of downtown businesses and music teacher Keith Wharton led the Kent County High School Jazz Band in an outdoor performance.