Add embattled casino titan Steve Wynn to the list of irritants in the rivalry between the United States and China. Justice Department officials sued to force Wynn to register as an agent of the Chinese government under the Foreign Agents Registration Act on the grounds that he tried in 2017 to persuade then-President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials to deport a Chinese national wanted by the communist regime. The allegation makes Wynn the latest high-dollar Republican donor to get entangled in a legal drama that previously led to the indictment of another GOP megadonor, Elliott Broidy, who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from lobbying on behalf of foreign interests, but Chinese officials maintain that he is innocent, a victim only of the simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO