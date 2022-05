Maya Angelou eloquently shares with us,” if you’re going to live, leave a legacy. Make a mark on the world that can’t be erased.” Victoria Lynese Grimes has broken the glass ceiling and will leave a legacy at Calvary Day School. She is the first African American Valedictorian and first African American female Valedictorian in the school’s history. She broke the barrier and reached this level of success due to her passion for academic excellence. With Calvary’s inception in 1961, it took a substantial 61 years for the barrier to be broken by a student who has earned a perfect grade point average since she started her academic career.

3 DAYS AGO