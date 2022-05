Chelsea’s home form has been extremely disappointing this season. They have won only eight league games at Stamford Bridge and were held by Leicester on Thursday. Still, at least the visit of Watford should allow Chelsea to improve their record. Watford have already been relegated and Roy Hodgson looks demob happy. Chelsea, whose goal difference means they have already clinched third place, should surely win this one. Jacob Steinberg.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO