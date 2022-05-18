ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Bud’s Home: CEO Explains Dispensary’s Commitment To Exciting Retail Experience

By CHRIS FARAONE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s not just about Bud’s Goods, it’s about the industry itself. A lot of operators are focused on the greed part. You have to focus on the industry and make sure the haters remain quiet.”. Some cannabis brands are just trying that much harder. Whether on...

spectrumnews1.com

MassDOT is hiring teens for seasonal maintenance

MASS. - As the weather heats up, so does the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s plans for work on and around the state’s roadways. They're looking to hire 120 to 150 summer interns ages 16 to 18 years old across the state. From Berkshire County to Metro Boston, seasonal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Talbots to Close Massachusetts Distribution Center, Lay Off More Than 200

Hingham women’s clothing retailer Talbots is closing its Lakeville distribution center and plans to lay off the facility’s 277 employees in phases in coming months. Talbots, which has about a dozen stores in the Boston area and more than 500 worldwide, told the Business Journal on Thursday it will move Lakeville's fulfillment and distribution center operations to other facilities. The company said the closure will take place in phases through November, but didn’t offer further details on where fulfillment and distribution will instead take place.
LAKEVILLE, MA
Seacoast Current

The New Hampshire Home So Extravagant That Even a Realtor Called It Their Dream Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Rarely do you think of a realtor as someone with a dream home of their own -- in fact, it's easy to assume that their "dream home" is the next one they can sell in order to keep food on the table for their family.
DOVER, NH
irei.com

Grocery-anchored retail portfolio sells for $390m

TA Realty has paid $390 million for nine grocery-anchored shopping centers located across Greater Boston, Mass., and Providence, R.I. Newmark and Boston Capital Markets Group represented the seller, Gravestar. “This portfolio represented a generational opportunity — the first-time offering of the highest-quality, privately owned collection of shopping centers in New...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Voice

New Restaurant Off To Strong Start In Northborough

A new restaurant started by a group of Massachusetts foodies is off to a strong start. The Cellar Bar & Grille, located in Worcester County, in the town of Northborough, was founded by a group of "like-minded foodies" who have always liked to eat, drink, and create amazing food together.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Iconic, 210-foot tall Plymouth, Massachusetts smokestack demolished

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A 123-year-old historic smokestack behind the Cordage Commerce Center was knocked down by demolition crews in Plymouth this week. The 210-foot structure comprised of 500,000 bricks was ordered to be taken down because of the risk of collapse. Wicked Local reported that the stack, now fenced...
PLYMOUTH, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Business Profile: La Cantina Italiana serves up irresistible food, memories

As business picked up at Leo’s Market, the grocery and meat store Leo and Fanny Mencoboni opened in 1946, Mrs. Mencoboni began running out of time to tend to household tasks. So, she resorted to preparing her family’s supper in the back room, methodically stirring the sauce that would envelop their spaghetti. But as the aroma of tomatoes, onions and garlic wafted to the front of Leo’s Market, the future of their business began to shift. The neighbors said they wanted whatever it was that Mrs. Mencoboni was cooking. It soon became clear that their market was destined to transform into a restaurant: La Cantina Italiana.
HOPKINTON, MA
wgbh.org

Mass. landlords must offer heat until June 15. That can be deadly on scorching hot days.

This weekend is going to feel more like mid-July than late May, bringing renewed attention to decades-old state codes that do not address cooling in residential buildings. The state sanitary code, the Minimum Standards for Human Habitation, says that heat must be available in all Massachusetts residential buildings from September 15 through June 15 each year. Though the law also states “the temperature shall at no time exceed 78 degrees" during that period, experts say some landlords opt to keep the heat on for the entire span — which can be harmful when the weather also heats up. Doug Quattrochi, executive director of Mass Landlords, is calling on state public health officials and lawmakers on Beacon Hill to change the heat cutoff date to the end of May.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Boston bridge suddenly closed after inspectors find deterioration

BOSTON — A Massachusetts bridge that crosses MBTA Commuter Rail and Amtrak train tracks was abruptly closed by MassDOT Friday afternoon. MassDOT said the River Street Bridge in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood would be closed until further notice, effective immediately. Amtrak trains on the Northeast Corridor, as well as...
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

USPS SWANSEA, MASSACHUSETTS

USPS to unveil its latest service to aid small businesses. Swansea, MA — The Postal Service will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil our newest offering for small businesses, USPS Connect. An integral part of the Postal Service’s Delivering for America Plan, USPS Connect will allow small business owners the opportunity to ship same day and overnight packages to local destinations at rates that rival big business discounts.
SWANSEA, MA
Boston

City Council proposal calls for hiring hundreds of Boston residents as flaggers at construction sites

The city currently requires Boston police officers to be used at construction sites. On Wednesday, Boston City Council once again broached a tricky subject: civilian flaggers for construction projects. Councilor Kendra Lara proposed the creation of a city office that would hire hundreds of residents to flag traffic at Boston’s many construction sites, Universal Hub reported.
BOSTON, MA
digboston.com

Drunk On Drug Money, Easthampton Councilors Approve Second Tesla For Police

“This is an attempt to strongarm the City Council into giving them money whenever and for whatever they want.”. Just this week, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission “announced adult-use Marijuana Establishments in Massachusetts surpassed $3 billion in gross sales, according to the information that licensees report in the state’s mandatory seed-to-sale tracking system and is publicly available through the Commission’s Open Data Platform.”
EASTHAMPTON, MA

