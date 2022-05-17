ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-17-22 WDAY Midday: Weather & Ag Hour

By Chris Larson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article0:25 - Agronomists Kyle Oke and Jason Hanson answer questions about ag and talk about the planting going on...

Patchy Frost Possible, More Rain

Cooler air is settling into North Dakota for a couple of days, and this will cause overnight lows to dip into the 30s. After a windy, cool day on Friday with a couple of scattered showers. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s within the Fargo area and much of the area. Patchy frost may develop within areas of breaks in the clouds. Saturday will be another cooler than a normal day with high temperatures in the afternoon, upper 40s. The wind will go lighter, and a slight chance for an isolated shower will exist. Overnight Saturday, another chance for some patchy frost will exist, and Sunday night. Next week, temperatures will recover back into the 60s with a "tame" wind. Most days do come with a slight chance for a couple of isolated showers or scattered showers, but I don't see any all-day washouts or excessive amounts of rain. Over the next seven days, most of the area will fall between a half-inch and an inch of rain. Heavier amounts will favor the north-central portion of the state and then into northwest Minnesota.
FARGO, ND
North Dakota Department of Health rolling out Alzheimer's, Dementia data dashboard

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health is adding new information to its website on Alzheimer's and Dementia. The Alzheimer's and Dementia Data Dashboard is intended to provide numbers related to case rates and deaths in North Dakota and to create awareness of the prevalence of the conditions in the state. The informational site is part of the state's Alzheimer's and Dementia Plan.
BISMARCK, ND
Governor Walz taps National Guard for Northeast Minnesota flood response

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is directing National Guard personnel to respond to flooding in parts of northeastern Minnesota. The move reportedly comes after emergency-management authorities in Koochiching and Saint Louis counties sought state help after heavy rain and melting snow prompted record-high water levels throughout the Rainy River basin.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota lawmakers focus on sports betting, state liquor laws as session nears end

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota state senators are making last minute efforts on a sports betting bill. The Senate Finance Committee voted to advance a bill Thursday that would expand for-profit gambling in the state. One sticking point is whether Minnesotans should be allowed to place bets at racetracks. Only four days remain in the 2022 session, making the odds of a final deal are slim.
MINNESOTA STATE
Democratic-NPL leader criticizing Burgum donation

(Bismarck, ND) -- The chairman of North Dakota's Democratic-NPL party is criticizing Governor Doug Burgum's recent sizable donations to a political group targeting GOP races. Patrick Hart accused Burgum Wednesday of trying to "buy his own government." The wealthy former software executive has given over 930-thousand dollars this month to the Dakota Leadership PAC through his campaign.
BISMARCK, ND
New math and English Language Arts standards being drafted for North Dakota school students

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's Superintendent of Public Instruction says a new effort is underway to draft new standards for math and English Language Arts. "Essentially standards are different than curriculum. The state is responsible for setting the what students should be able to know and do at every grade level and then local school boards and their school superintendents, their leaders within the local school districts decide the how," said Kirsten Baesler.
FARGO, ND

