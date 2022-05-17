5-17-22 WDAY Midday: Weather & Ag Hour

Cooler air is settling into North Dakota for a couple of days, and this will cause overnight lows to dip into the 30s. After a windy, cool day on Friday with a couple of scattered showers. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s within the Fargo area and much of the area. Patchy frost may develop within areas of breaks in the clouds. Saturday will be another cooler than a normal day with high temperatures in the afternoon, upper 40s. The wind will go lighter, and a slight chance for an isolated shower will exist. Overnight Saturday, another chance for some patchy frost will exist, and Sunday night. Next week, temperatures will recover back into the 60s with a "tame" wind. Most days do come with a slight chance for a couple of isolated showers or scattered showers, but I don't see any all-day washouts or excessive amounts of rain. Over the next seven days, most of the area will fall between a half-inch and an inch of rain. Heavier amounts will favor the north-central portion of the state and then into northwest Minnesota.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO