Sauk Rapids, MN

Bergstrom Talks SR-R Budget, State Education Budget

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district is looking for students from outside the district to help balance a budget deficit. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says they opened up the enrollment window in the month of April and raised the open enrollment caps. He says he doesn't know the final number...

