ACRMC announces June low-cost Health Screenings

The Adams County Regional Medical Center is hold their annual low-cost health fair in June at all ACRMC locations.

News Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) is offering low-cost health screenings during the month of June.

“We are excited to announce the continuation of our annual low-cost health screenings,” said Alan Bird, CEO of Adams County Regional Medical Center. “These health screenings are a part of an ongoing effort to address access to care in our community. We are particularly excited that we are offering these services to the community at all ACRMC locations.”

The low-cost health screening will include a comprehensive blood screening for $35. The comprehensive blood screening includes glucose, BUN, creatinine, albumin, sodium, potassium, chloride, carbon dioxide, calcium, T. protein, T. bilirubin, ALT, AST, alkaline, phosphatase, cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL, HDL, TSH, CBC, and HgbA1C. Additional screenings include PSA (prostate-specific antigen) for $12 and TST (testosterone) for $12.

The low-cost health screenings are offered at Adams County Regional Medical Center located at 230 Medical Center Drive in Seaman, Ohio, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. In addition, the low-cost health screenings will be offered at ACRMC Family Medicine locations in Mt. Orab, Georgetown, West Union, and Winchester. The Mt. Orab, Georgetown, and West Union locations will offer the low-cost health screenings Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The Winchester location will offer the service Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Wednesday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The low-cost health screenings will also be available at the ACRMC Peebles Draw Station location at 25800 State Rte. 41 in Peebles, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Appointments are not needed for the screening.

A 12 hour fast is recommended for the comprehensive blood screening (only water and scheduled medications.) Diabetics should consult physicians regarding fasting.

To learn more about the low-cost health screenings, please call (937) 386-3400 or visit acrmc.com.