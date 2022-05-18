ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

ACRMC announces June low-cost Health Screenings

People's Defender
People's Defender
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mg9Qk_0figiEoI00
The Adams County Regional Medical Center is hold their annual low-cost health fair in June at all ACRMC locations.

News Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) is offering low-cost health screenings during the month of June.

“We are excited to announce the continuation of our annual low-cost health screenings,” said Alan Bird, CEO of Adams County Regional Medical Center. “These health screenings are a part of an ongoing effort to address access to care in our community. We are particularly excited that we are offering these services to the community at all ACRMC locations.”

The low-cost health screening will include a comprehensive blood screening for $35. The comprehensive blood screening includes glucose, BUN, creatinine, albumin, sodium, potassium, chloride, carbon dioxide, calcium, T. protein, T. bilirubin, ALT, AST, alkaline, phosphatase, cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL, HDL, TSH, CBC, and HgbA1C. Additional screenings include PSA (prostate-specific antigen) for $12 and TST (testosterone) for $12.

The low-cost health screenings are offered at Adams County Regional Medical Center located at 230 Medical Center Drive in Seaman, Ohio, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. In addition, the low-cost health screenings will be offered at ACRMC Family Medicine locations in Mt. Orab, Georgetown, West Union, and Winchester. The Mt. Orab, Georgetown, and West Union locations will offer the low-cost health screenings Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The Winchester location will offer the service Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Wednesday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The low-cost health screenings will also be available at the ACRMC Peebles Draw Station location at 25800 State Rte. 41 in Peebles, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Appointments are not needed for the screening.

A 12 hour fast is recommended for the comprehensive blood screening (only water and scheduled medications.) Diabetics should consult physicians regarding fasting.

To learn more about the low-cost health screenings, please call (937) 386-3400 or visit acrmc.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Peebles, OH
Adams County, OH
Government
County
Adams County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Bird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbc#Hgba1c#Psa#Tst#Acrmc Family Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
People's Defender

Richard Chamblin

Richard Chamblin, age 71 years of Lynx, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Richard was born in Manchester, Ohio on April 17, 1951 to the late Jim
LYNX, OH
People's Defender

Lowell Shivner

Lowell Shivner, 82, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Seaman, Ohio passed away on April 17, 2022. Survivors are his wife, Barbara Shivner; one s
SEAMAN, OH
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy