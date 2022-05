Best Shoe Bag: Pack All Water Resistant Travel Shoe Bag. Best Compression Shoe Cube: Knack Compressible Shoe Bag. Best Multi-Pair Shoe Cube: Paravel Full View Packing Cube Duo. Even the most seasoned packing pros struggle with shoes. They're just so awkward to pack, especially big, clunky hiking boots that take up a lot of space. Or nice dress shoes that you don't want to scuff or crush in checked luggage. Cue the shoe cubes, pouches, bags and covers. We've rounded up the best organizers to keep your shoes protected in suitcases, compressed in a camp pack and we even found the best shoe bag for the chronic overpacker who needs all. the. shoes. Take a look at these top-rated picks below — most under $20! — and find the best shoe organizer for your next trip.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO