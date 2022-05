(Re Friday, May 20’s front-page story, “Citrus County has six senior staff vacancies”): If we just had six or seven more county vacancies – the commissioners and the administrators – this county would probably get back on a solid footing and quit wasting taxpayers’ money…The commissioner saying $1 million for a set of plans is worth it because it explains the nuts and bolts is just out of her mind to think that the population is that stupid. When you bid the job out, I think the construction company will decide on the nuts and bolts, not some $1 million set of plans.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO