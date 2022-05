New — and complicated — relationships are growing in the Garden State. It was revealed on Tuesday night’s second installment of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 12 reunion that Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ ex is now dating Dolores Catania’s former boyfriend, David Principe. “It’s true,” Catania, 51, told host Andy Cohen, while Teresa Giudice — who is engaged to Ruelas, 46 — asserted that the unnamed woman is “not really” one of her future husband’s exes. “It was just someone that he was talking to two months before,” Giudice, 49, said. Meanwhile, Catania seemed to consider the individual an ex of Ruelas’ as...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO