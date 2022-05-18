ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit: Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo Announces Speaker Lineup, Includes U.S. Cabinet and Prominent Private Sector Leaders

Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce and SelectUSA announced the lineup of global executives, business leaders and U.S. government representatives who will address participants at the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit from June 26-29 in the Washington, D.C. area. Hosted by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, notable speakers...

