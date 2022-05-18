Felonies recorded in Waushara County

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Rodriquez, Wisconsin Rapids, was in court on May 5 on a count of Escape-Criminal Arrest. Plea: NC. Court accepts plea and enters JOC. No statement by DE. Court orders: 90 days WC Jail – No Huber, GT, five days CFTS, sentence to commence forthwith, Costs w/ 60 DTP or PP....

WBAY Green Bay

Man charged with income tax fraud in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Portage County man has been charged in a tax fraud case in Brown County. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows Elton J. Schenk, 46, Custer, is charged with Fraud/Rendering Income Tax Return or Obtain Refund with Fraudulent Intent. It’s a felony charge that comes with a possible sentence of six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 19, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Update: Wanted man in custody but no arrests in Wausau bank robbery

Police in Wausau say a 62-year-old wanted man turned himself in Friday afternoon but have yet made an arrest in an armed bank robbery on the city’s east side. Police had named Johnson Carter Jr. as a person of interest in the case. Carter was taken into custody on warrants at about 4:30 p.m., according to a Wausau Police Department news release.
WAUSAU, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin Sheriffs Slam Jarchow For Campaign of ‘Lies and Misleading Attacks’

A group of 11 sheriffs from around Wisconsin slammed Republican attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow for running a “shameful campaign based on lies and misleading attacks” that they called “unparalleled in recent memory of political campaigns in the state” about his opponent in the GOP primary race for attorney general, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
WISCONSIN STATE
waupacanow.com

Court denies sheriff’s petition

“Court of Appeals Vindicates Sheriff’s Department,” according to a May 18 press release posted on the Waupaca County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page. District Attorney Veronica Isherwood presented that press release as an exhibit during a sentencing Thursday, May 19. “I would note that the Decision from the...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pivotal ruling made in gruesome Green Bay homicide case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another update has been given regarding a Green Bay woman facing a homicide charge as she appears back in court for another hearing. Twenty-five-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is facing multiple charges, including 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and Mutilating a Corpse, relating to the death of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion in late February.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Dylan James Kazda, 30, Milwaukee, Possession of Narcotic Drugs (Fentanyl) 2nd and Subsequent Offense and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer on 7/3/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on count2; The defendant is sentenced to ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law. The court finds that the defendant has ninety (90) days sentence credit. The defendant is ordered to pay the costs of the action in the amount of $443.00 during the period of probation in count 1. Count 1: Sentence withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Seek and maintain fulltime employment, schooling, treatment or combination to equal fulltime; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to a DNA sample. The Court approves transfer of probation.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Outagamie County Looking for Apparent Serial Intruder

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement says crimes will likely tick up, specifically break-ins. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is warning people on Facebook that an unknown person is walking into open garage doors in the Buchanan, Combined Locks, and Kimberly areas. And now it’s Appleton too.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Man charged with three domestic incidents that took place at La Crosse’s Houska Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- A man, with no known address, is charged with three domestic incidents that took place at La Crosse’s Houska Park. Matthew Hernandez is being held in the La Crosse County jail on a $50,000 cash bond. The 41-year-old is charged with five counts of felony bail jumping, three counts of disorderly conduct as a repeater, one count of battery, and one count of intimidating a victim.
LA CROSSE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau-area man faces election fraud charge

A 45-year-old Wausau-area man accused of lying on his voter registration application is now facing felony election fraud charges, according to court documents obtained by Wausau Pilot & Review. An investigation began April 14 when Schofield City Clerk Lisa Quinn discovered a voter registration allegedly completed by a felon, making...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oregon man sentenced in Wisconsin for brandishing knife on train

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced an Oregon man to five years in prison for brandishing a knife on an Amtrak train passing through Wisconsin. U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced 32-year-old Timothy Thomas of Portland on Thursday. Thomas pleaded guilty in March to intentionally interfering with...
OREGON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Threats made to Shawano Middle School, culprit identified

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Police have reportedly identified the person that made threats on Thursday and Friday to Shawano Middle School. The Shawano Police Department said it is aware of threats that were made to Shawano Middle School and students. The threats were reportedly made on Thursday night and Friday morning.
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local PD warns residents of scam involving ‘coyote’

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A local police department is advising residents after a scammer tried to sell ‘precious family jewelry’ in order to give money to the ‘coyote’ that has her children. According to the Wautoma Police Department, on May 17 a local resident was...
WAUTOMA, WI

