Felonies recorded in Waushara County

Dylan James Kazda, 30, Milwaukee, Possession of Narcotic Drugs (Fentanyl) 2nd and Subsequent Offense and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer on 7/3/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on count2; The defendant is sentenced to ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law. The court finds that the defendant has ninety (90) days sentence credit. The defendant is ordered to pay the costs of the action in the amount of $443.00 during the period of probation in count 1. Count 1: Sentence withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Seek and maintain fulltime employment, schooling, treatment or combination to equal fulltime; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to a DNA sample. The Court approves transfer of probation.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO